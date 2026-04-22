Harry Styles NYC concert tickets to be rereleased after Ticketmaster catches scalpers

Ticketmaster will rerelease tickets for Harry Styles' upcoming concerts in New York City that were originally purchased by scalpers, the company says.

In a statement posted to social media, Ticketmaster President Saumil Mehta said the company caught scalpers who were using multiple accounts and fake identities to buy low-priced tickets and resell those seats at a higher price.

Ticketmaster said the scalpers' purchases were canceled, and the tickets will be made available to fans at their original prices.

Mehta stressed that the canceled purchases do not affect anyone who bought tickets directly on Ticketmaster or received transferred or resale tickets through Ticketmaster.

How to get tickets

Fans will be able to request tickets on Ticketmaster's Harry Styles page starting at noon on Thursday, April 30. Ticket requests will close on Friday, May 1, at 5 p.m.

Submitting a ticket request does not guarantee you will have an opportunity to purchase tickets, Ticketmaster said.

Fans whose ticket requests are granted will receive an email confirming their order by May 8 at 11:59 p.m.

Ticketmaster did not say how many tickets will be available.

According to Ticketmaster, all of the tickets will cost under $130, with 19% of those tickets costing under $50.

Harry Styles MSG residency

Styles' two-month residency at Madison Square Garden is part of his upcoming "Together, Together" tour promoting his latest album, "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally." Tickets went on sale at the end of January.

The tour launches in Amsterdam in May, then stops in London, São Paulo and Mexico City before arriving in New York in August.

Styles will play 30 concerts between Aug. 26 and Oct. 31. Musician Jamie xx will perform as a special guest.

The tour then heads to Australia in November and December.

Styles previously played a sold-out 15-show residency at Madison Square Garden back in 2022 as part of his "Love On Tour" world tour.