Father, son arrested after explosive materials found at Syosset home on Long Island

A father and son were arrested after police say they found chemicals combined to make explosives at their home in Syosset.

The 15-year-old son allegedly drew a swastika in a Syosset High School bathroom, prompting an investigation by Nassau County officers. Police responded to his home just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Patricia Lane, where they found the chemicals.

Officers evacuated the home and other residents nearby. The county's fire marshal, bomb squad and other emergency officials responded to remove the hazardous materials.

Video showed numerous bottles and containers filled with chemicals lined up on the driveway.

Police said further investigation revealed the teen's father, Francisco Sanles, paid for the chemicals on multiple occasions. The 48-year-old was arrested.

He is facing a host of charges, including two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of criminal facilitation. He will be arraigned Thursday in Hempstead.

The teen is also facing numerous charges, including two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief and aggravated harassment.