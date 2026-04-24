NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani launches Office of Deed Theft Prevention

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani launched an Office of Deed Theft Prevention on Friday.

Deed theft is when a scammer steals someone's home, often by forging documents or tricking someone into signing over a deed.

Mamdani's announcement comes three weeks after a CBS News New York investigation found that complaints about deed theft have skyrocketed across the state of New York.

What to know about the new office

Mamdani says his new Office of Deed Theft Prevention will flag suspicious property filings, work with law enforcement and educate homeowners on protections.

"City government has too often stood idly by while deed theft occurs," he said, adding, "Every New Yorker should be able to lead a dignified life in the home that they grew up in, in the city that they love."

The new office will be led by Peter White, an attorney with Access Justice Brooklyn, who says seniors in Brooklyn and Queens are especially hard-hit by predatory practices.

"Many potential scammers see these people as potentially the most vulnerable people in New York City, and we're gonna try to correct that," White said.

The office will be part of the Department of Finance, which records property documents.

The mayor says his team will also help connect homeowners in need to legal counsel.

Mamdani vowed during his campaign to commit $10 million to deed theft prevention. The new office is set for a baseline of $1 million for its first year.

"That will grow as Peter grows this office," he said.

Deed theft in NYC

Earlier this month, a CBS News New York investigation found complaints about deed theft to the New York Attorney General have tripled in the last few years, jumping 240% from the start of 2023 through last year.

The topic of homeowner protections made headlines again this week when Brooklyn Council Member Chi Ossé was arrested fighting a constituent's eviction.

So how does a fraudulent deed get accepted in the first place?

"I think that there are a lot of hands involved, and that everybody has to be proactive and really push vigilance," said Mark D'Addona, who leads a title insurance company and the New York State Land Title Association.

Mamdani also announced he is pausing the city's tax lien sale for six months.