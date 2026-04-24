Plenty of rain in the NYC weather forecast Saturday, so enjoy Friday

We're in for a mild, low-key weather day Friday, but a First Alert Weather Day is right around the corner, with rounds of rain on tap for Saturday.

Friday morning starts with a mix of clouds and a few sprinkles, mainly north and east of the city. Temperatures sit in the 40s and 50s early, so it feels a bit cool heading out the door.

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Friday afternoon, we'll keep an eye on a stray shower, but there will also be breaks of sun. It's cooler than yesterday, with highs in the mid-60s, which is right where we should be for this time of year.

Tonight turns mostly cloudy, and a few more sprinkles or light showers pass through. Overnight lows drop back into the 40s, so it will be on the chilly side by dawn.

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Saturday is our First Alert Weather Day. Rain develops through the morning, with showers becoming steadier by lunchtime.

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Temperatures hold near 50 degrees in the morning, then fall into the 40s during the evening as the rain continues on and off, and could even be heavy at times. It's a raw, wet feel, especially late in the day.

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Sunday still starts with a chance for some rain, mainly around the city and south and east across Long Island and coastal New Jersey. It's chilly early, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but we dry out during the afternoon. Temperatures recover a tad, with highs in the 50s.

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