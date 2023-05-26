Talking with children about gun violence
As we've seen, kids of all ages have been caught in the crossfire, finding themselves in unfortunate situations on city streets.
Bad guys buy firearms, mostly handguns, from states to the south, along the I-95 corridor, then transport them here.
Our research suggests a link between gun violence and poor, blighted neighborhoods.
Despite New York's strict gun laws, Joint Firearms Task Force is being kept busy confiscating trafficked weapons.
Since the spring of 2020, Jacobi has seen an increase of 181 percent when it comes to gunshot victims.
CBS2 is taking a deep dive into the gun violence epidemic. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has more on how we got here.
Mayor Eric Adams, along with many other lawmakers, fear the recent Supreme Court ruling on guns in New York will have far-reaching implications.
Shootings spiked in June and July of 2020, reaching record levels not seen since 2006. We examine the reasons why.
Mayor Eric Adams, along with many other lawmakers, fear the recent Supreme Court ruling on guns in New York will have far-reaching implications. CBS2's Dick Brennan discusses how increasing violence is only fueling concerns.
Many argue the most effective way to cut down crime is to stop it before it even happens. The answers on how to do that might lie with the people who have personally been there before.
Nine people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Newark on Thursday.
According to police, shots were fired from a stolen SUV.
Federal investigators are looking for Ruja Ignatova, a.k.a. the "CryptoQueen."
Research suggests a link between gun violence and New York City's poor, blighted neighborhoods.
We take another look at why leaders are so concerned about the Supreme Court ruling on New York gun laws.
Kids of all ages have been caught in the crossfire of gun violence in New York City, finding themselves in unfortunate situations on city streets. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas visited a charter school in Brooklyn and had a candid conversation with students about the impact it has on their lives.
When gun violence happens, doctors are right there, seeing first-hand the devastating physical impact it has on victims. CBS2's Kevin Rincon spoke with an ER pediatrician at Jacobi Medical Center about the troubling trend of gun violence affecting kids.
Many argue the most effective way to cut down crime is to stop it before it even happens, and the answers on how to do that might lie with the people who have personally been there before. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer had an eye-opening conversation with a former gang member.
Dozens of people gathered Thursday at a candlelight vigil near the scene of a deadly shooting on the Upper East Side.
