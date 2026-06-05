New York City on pace for record-low gun violence in 2026, NYPD commissioner says

As summer heats up, New York City is on pace for a record low when it comes to gun violence in 2026.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Friday that she credits the all-time low numbers of shootings and murders to the amount of guns officers have seized off the streets so far this year: approximately 2,100.

"Let me be clear, we are not letting up, because the NYPD is in the business of saving lives," Tisch said.

The police commissioner and district attorneys from the Bronx, Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens said they're hoping the drop in violent crime continues though the summer.

"As we go past Memorial Day into Labor Day, we know that about half of all violent crime in the city takes place during these months. So we want to make sure that we don't lose focus," Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez said.

More gun violence involving kids

While gun violence is down overall this year, police said the percentage of shootings committed by kids is higher than at this time in 2025.

In March, police charged a 16-year-old student at Sheepshead Bay High School in the deadly shooting of his classmate, Ka'mardre Coleman. Attorneys said it was an accident when the kids were messing around with a gun.

Tisch said the NYPD is taking steps to reduce the number of shootings involving kids.

"We put our officers on footposts in the locations where we know that the crime historically occurs. That has been quite successful in driving down the overall number of shooting incidents that we have seen in the city," she said.

NYC guns seized in 2026

Here's a borough-by-borough breakdown of the number of guns seized by the NYPD:

Brooklyn: 590

Manhattan: 516

The Bronx: 496

Queens: 392

Staten Island: 115

Police said about 100 firearms they seized were ghost guns, which are unserialized and untraceable.