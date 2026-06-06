Multiple arrests made at Knicks watch party outside MSG after NBA Finals Game 2, NYPD says

Multiple people were arrested outside Madison Square Garden during the Knicks watch party for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday, the New York Police Department said.

The NYPD said Saturday that some of the rowdiest fans in the crowd of about 6,500 started climbing on light poles, food carts and subway entrances after the Knicks took a 2-0 series lead against the Spurs in San Antonio.

One person struck an officer in the face after they jumped a barrier, while others were also arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit merchandise, including one person who had a loaded firearm, according to police.

The crowd around the Garden also blocked traffic along Seventh and Eighth Avenue from 31st to 35th Street and multiple people refused to comply with police orders, the NYPD said.

Thousands of Knicks fans gathered around Madison Square Garden to celebrate New York's Game 2 win. Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Twenty-six individuals were taken into custody in all, according to police. Seventeen of them were arrested and charged, and nine were released with court summonses for disorderly conduct.

With the NBA Finals now shifting to New York, there will not be a Game 3 watch party outside MSG on Monday due to heightened security for President Trump, who is expected to be at the game.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani is also expected to attend Game 3, but said he'll be sitting in "a very different section" from the president.

The Knicks will host Game 4 on Wednesday and, if necessary, the series returns to Texas for Game 5 on Saturday.