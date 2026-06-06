Scott sharp again, Young and Torrens homer to lift Mets over Padres 5-0

Christian Scott threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings, Jared Young and Luis Torrens hit home runs and the New York Mets beat the San Diego Padres 5-0 on Friday night for their sixth win in eight games.

Scott (2-0) won his second straight outing and extended his franchise record by allowing four runs or less for the 17th consecutive start. He gave up three hits, struck out three and walked two.

Huascar Brazobán, Luke Weaver and A.J. Minter got the final 10 outs without allowing a hit to send the Padres to their 10th loss in 11 games.

Michael King (4-5), a key piece in the 2023 trade with the Yankees that sent Juan Soto to the Padres, took the loss. He allowed four runs and six hits with four strikeouts while losing for the third straight time.

The Mets struck first in the second when Young unloaded on a full-count changeup for his third homer of the season, all since he came off the injured list on May 26.

New York added another run in the third when Torrens doubled and scored on Bo Bichette's two-out triple, his third RBI in two games. It was Bichette's 14th RBI in his last 17 games after having just six in his previous 19.

In the fifth, Torrens, who made his major league debut with San Diego in 2017, hit his first home run of the season with Brett Baty aboard to give the Mets a 4-0 cushion.

Baty's RBI single in the ninth capped the scoring.

The Padres were limited to three singles and five baserunners, with just one reaching scoring position. San Diego was shut out for the seventh time this season and for the third time since May 25.

Up next

The Mets' Nolan McLean (3-4, 4.21 ERA) takes the mound Saturday night against the Padres' Griffin Canning (0-4, 7.16).