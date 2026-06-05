98-year-old man attacked with broomstick, metal chair in Brooklyn altercation, NYPD says

New York City police are searching for a suspect accused to attacking a 98-year-old man with a broomstick and metal chair during an altercation Thursday in Brooklyn.

The NYPD said the elderly man was assaulted after getting into an argument with a person handing out flyers in the lobby of a residential building near Maple St. and Rogers Ave. in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

The person punched and kicked the nonagenarian multiple times before striking him with a broomstick and metal chair, investigators said.

They had approached the elderly man just before the argument ensued and then ran from the building afterwards, according to police.

EMS was called and treated the victim for minor injuries, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.