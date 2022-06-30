Watch CBS News
Local News

Talking with children about gun violence

By Aundrea Cline-Thomas

/ CBS New York

NYC kids discuss impact of gun violence on their lives
NYC kids discuss impact of gun violence on their lives 04:25

NEW YORK - As we've seen, kids of all ages have been caught in the crossfire, finding themselves in unfortunate situations on city streets.

CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas visited a charter school in Brooklyn and had a candid conversation with students about the impact it has on their lives. 

She spoke with seventh graders Rodney Caulfield and Lavon Walker and eighth grader Kizionnia Bowen. 

Check out their conversation in the video above. 

Watch our full special "Gun Violence: The Search for Solutions"

Gun Violence: The Search for Solutions 28:45
Aundrea Cline-Thomas
aundrea-cline-thomas.png

Aundrea Cline-Thomas is a multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist. She joined CBS2 News as a general assignment reporter in October 2018.

First published on June 30, 2022 / 7:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.