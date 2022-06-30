Talking with children about gun violence

NYC kids discuss impact of gun violence on their lives

NYC kids discuss impact of gun violence on their lives

NYC kids discuss impact of gun violence on their lives

NEW YORK - As we've seen, kids of all ages have been caught in the crossfire, finding themselves in unfortunate situations on city streets.

CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas visited a charter school in Brooklyn and had a candid conversation with students about the impact it has on their lives.

She spoke with seventh graders Rodney Caulfield and Lavon Walker and eighth grader Kizionnia Bowen.

Check out their conversation in the video above.

Watch our full special "Gun Violence: The Search for Solutions"