CBS2 data reveals Bedford-Stuyvesant has most shootings in NYC since 2015

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- When it comes to how New Yorkers feel about the rampant gun violence impacting the city, the numbers speak for themselves.

A Siena College poll says 70 percent say they feel less safe now than they did before the start of the pandemic.

CBS2 data analysts have been crunching the numbers and the research suggests a link between gun violence and poor, blighted neighborhoods.

We tracked shooting victims since 2015. A map shows a neighborhood breakdown. The darker the color, the more shootings.

The Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn has the most, according to the NYPD.

Another map shows 311 reports of vacant and abandoned buildings. Side by side, the similarities are clear. Once again, Bed-Stuy has the most.

First published on June 30, 2022 / 5:39 PM

