How a Long Island beach helped launch Marilyn Monroe's career

Not many people know Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe's splash to stardom began on Long Island.

It was 1949 when photographer André de Dienes brought 23-year-old Norma Jean Mortenson to Tobay Beach in the town of Oyster Bay. The beach was little known at the time, but it was quieter than nearby Jones Beach.

"Norma Jean became Marilyn Monroe right here at Tobay Beach," Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino said.

The photos de Dienes took soon helped her skyrocket to international stardom.

Saladino unveiled a plaque at the beach Friday ahead of what would have been the pop culture icon's 100th birthday on June 1.

CBS News New York

Known as "the blonde bombshell," Monroe spent time at numerous Long Island beaches and lived in Amagansett while married to famed playwright Arthur Miller.

During their marriage, she suffered an ectopic pregnancy and lost the baby. After recovering in a New York City hospital, she returned via limousine to their Long Island home, where her Pulitzer Prize-winning husband posted a sign reading "welcome home, Marilyn" on the front door.

This weekend and throughout June, beaches and movie houses on Long Island will be paying tribute to the legend.