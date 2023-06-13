Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 bedding deals you can shop right now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon has early Prime Day deals on everything you need to make your bedroom the coziest part of your house. There's no need to wait for Amazon Prime Day 2023 when you can shop deals on top-rated mattresses, cooling sheet sets, pillows and so much more right now.

Ready to upgrade your bedding to get a better night's sleep? Then, you better act fast. Amazon has slashed prices on Tuft & Needle, Tempur-pedic, Bedsure and more ahead of Prime Day.

When is Prime Day 2023?

Amazon has not yet announced the dates for Amazon Prime Day 2023. It typically occurs in late June or mid-July.

Last year, the event took place from Tuesday, July 12 to Wednesday, July 13. As such, some people are predicting that this year's event will begin on Tuesday, July 11 and end on Wednesday, July 12. Though in 2021, Amazon chose June 21-June 22 as the Prime Day sale dates, so it's worth noting that there can be quite a bit of variation in the sale dates.

Who can participate in Prime Day 2023?

Amazon Prime Day deals have historically been available only to shoppers with an active Amazon Prime subscription. Those who have never been Amazon Prime members can get a 30-day free trial.

An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month (plus taxes) or $139 per year. It includes much more than access to Prime Day deals: You get free, two-day shipping on most Amazon products (and free same-day delivery in some areas), access to TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video plus special deals at Whole Food Market and more.

The best early Amazon Prime Day bedding deals

These highly rated sheet sets, pillowcase sets and duvet covers are a fit for budgets big and small. They're perfect for your bed, for a guest bedroom or for outfitting a comfy new sofa bed.

Bedsure boho duvet cover



Amazon

Get this top-rated duvet cover for 41% off. It has a 4.5-star rating with over 9,000 reviews praising the duvet cover's great quality, lightweight design and how easily it attaches to one of the brand's on-sale duvet inserts.

Bedsure boho duvet cover, $30 (reduced from $51)

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket



Amazon

If you and your partner are always fighting over the covers, it may be time to get a bigger blanket. This 10-foot by 10-foot extra-large throw blanket is big enough to keep everyone covered throughout the night or while lounging around on the couch.

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket, $159 (reduced from $169)

Luna weighted blanket



Amazon

Weighted blankets provide enhanced comfort and are associated with better sleep. The Luna weighted blanket is made with high-quality, breathable cotton and premium glass beads. This cooling weighted blanket is available in full, queen and king sizes. Prices vary by size, weight and color.

Luna cooling weighted blanket (queen), $73 after coupon (reduced from $95)

Secura everyday luxury queen sheet set



Secura Everyday Luxury via Amazon

This 1,800-thread count microfiber sheet set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. The sheets come in 11 colors and are available for mattresses sized twin to California king.

An Amazon customer who reviewed the 4.7-star-rated sheets called them "a dream to sleep on," adding that they feel like silk.

Secura everyday luxury queen sheet set, $24 (reduced from $28)

Mellanni queen sheet set

Mellani via Amazon

This microfiber sheet set is available in a wide variety of colors and patterns. The deep-pocket sheets are stain-resistant and wrinkle-resistant. The set includes one flat and one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

An Amazon user who reviewed the bestselling bedding set wrote, "we really like these sheets. They actually replaced our expensive sheets. Will be ordering more."

Mellanni queen sheet set, $28 after coupon (reduced from $48)

Bedsure bamboo sheet set

Amazon

These cozy and cooling sheets are made from rayon derived from bamboo. The 4.5-star-rated sheets are naturally breathable, moisture-wicking and have a silky-soft feel.

Bedsure bamboo sheet set (queen), $42 (reduced from $95)

The best early Amazon Prime Day pillow deals

Tired of waking up with neck pain from old, flat pillows? Then it's time to invest in these top-rated ones.

Layla Sleep Kapok pillow



Amazon

These adjustable fill pillows are made from fibers found in the seed pods of kapok trees. The eco-friendly material is light and airy but still effectively supports your head and neck.

The pillows are adjustable and recommended for all sleepers, no matter your preferred sleeping position.

Layla Sleep Kapok pillow, $109 (reduced from $139)

Zamat adjustable cervical memory foam pillow

Amazon

If you wake up with neck pain, a good cervical pillow can be a game changer. This Zamat pillow's ergonomic shape offers excellent support for your head and neck whether you sleep on your back, stomach or side. The pillow currently has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon with over 7,000 reviews praising its excellent neck support.

Zamat adjustable cervical memory foam pillow, $43 after coupon (reduced from $66)

Eli & Elm cotton side-sleeper pillow



Eli & Elm

Are you a side sleeper? Then check out this special pillow from Eli & Elm with a U-shape design. This pillow promises to be temperature regulating and features a breathable cotton cover.

Eli & Elm cotton side-sleeper pillow, $108 with coupon (reduced from $145)

The best early Amazon Prime Day mattress deals

CBS Essentials has found top-rated mattresses on sale at Amazon. These customer-loved mattresses all feature a four-star or higher rating and have tons of positive customer reviews.

Hurry -- these early Prime Day mattress deals won't last forever.

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original mattress: $719

Tuft & Needle

Amazon has a CBS Essentials customer-loved mattress brand on sale right now.

This 4.4-star-rated Tuft & Needle mattress is made with cooling gel, heat-wicking graphite and breathable Tuft & Needle Adaptive foam that offers a flexible sleep surface that responds and adjusts with you.

The mattress is available in sizes twin through California king. Prices vary.

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original (queen) mattress, $796 (regularly $995)

Nectar Sleep mattress

Nectar Sleep via Amazon

Looking for a king-size mattress under $1,000? This on-sale Nectar Sleep mattress features gel memory foam and a heat-wicking quilted cover with cooling technology.

This mattress is available in sizes twin, twin XL, queen, king and California king. It is currently only on sale in the twin and king sizes. Prices vary.

"We were unsure about getting a mattress in a box! But we liked that it had a 365-night trail," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the 4.3-star-rated mattress. "We unwrapped the mattress and let it sit for a full 72 hours before sleeping it. We both sleep really well on it and love the mattress."

Nectar Sleep 12-inch mattress (king), $899 (regularly $1,199)

Signature Design by Ashley Chime mattress

Nectar via Amazon

This multi-layer foam mattress has a medium-firm feel. It's a great option for people with allergies.

According to the brand, the mattress is made with pollen- and pet dander-resistant materials.

Signature Design by Ashley Chime (queen) mattress, $250 (regularly $546)

Leesa Sapira hybrid mattress



Nectar via Amazon

This five-layer mattress includes a breathable hole-punched layer to let air flow through, as well as a memory foam layer to help relieve pressure on your back, hips and shoulders.

Want your mattress purchase to make a difference? Leesa donates one mattress to non-profits for every ten mattresses sold.

Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" (queen) mattress, $1,699 (reduced from $1,899)

Best Price mattress

Best Price Store via Amazon

Looking for the best price on a mattress? Check out this budget-friendly queen mattress for under $300. It features a gel memory foam layer, a pressure relief foam layer and a four-inch foam base layer. The mattress is available in twin, full and king sizes. Prices vary by size.

"Very comfy and well made. Really a good mattress for my daybed," wrote an Amazon customer who gave the mattress five stars.

Amazon Best Price mattress (queen), $230 (regularly $347)

Swiss Ortho Sleep mattress



Swiss Ortho Sleep via Amazon

This 4.3-star-rated mattress is on sale right now at Amazon.

According to the brand, this hybrid mattress was made to adapt to the shape of an individual's body. It features springs and comfort foam layers to eliminate pressure points and help reduce tossing and turning at night.

"I used to not be able to sleep a lot, but with this mattress it helps me drift off and stay out for the right about of time. I have also had it for over a year and it is still as comfortable as the day I got it. I lay on the same side and sit in that same spot and there is still no dip in the mattress," wrote an Amazon reviewer.

Price varies by size.

Swiss Ortho Sleep mattress (queen), $260 (regularly $330)

Zinus 12" green tea luxe memory foam queen-sized mattress

Zinus via Amazon

If you're shopping for a new mattress on a budget, this 4.6-star-rated Zinus mattress is an unbeatable option. This mattress features a breathable cover with body-hugging memory foam inside. Why is it called the green tea mattress? Zinus has infused green tea into every layer to keep your bed smelling fresh.

Zinus 12" green tea luxe memory foam queen-sized mattress, $603 (regularly $629)

