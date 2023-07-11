CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Sure there are big tech finds and home appliances on sale at Amazon Prime Day, but you don't have to spend the big bucks to get the most out of the shopping event. There are plenty of everyday items that you can save on as well. So stock up with deals under $25.

Ahead, the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals under $25. Find savings on protein powder, face wash, toys and more. Find prices reduced on favorite brands, from Olaplex to Orgain. Be sure to shop now as many sale items sell out before Prime Day is over. Prime Day goes through July 12.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $17

Amazon

The third-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick is 50% more powerful than the previous generation for ultra-fast streaming in Full HD. This device can be used to stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from popular streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+ and more.

The Alexa Voice Remote makes it easy to launch shows or adjust settings without picking up the remote. It's rated 4.7 stars.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $17 with Prime (reduced from $40)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $23

Amazon

Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote and supports Dolby Atmos Audio. Right now, Amazon has the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $23 with Amazon Prime.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $23 with Prime (reduced from $50)

LifeStraw personal water filter: $12



Amazon

This drinking straw -- perfect for camping, hiking and emergency preparedness -- can remove 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria, including salmonella and E. Coli, and 99.999% of waterborne parasites and microplastics. All claims are verified by science-backed laboratories, and each straw can provide 1,000 gallons of clean and safe drinking water with proper use and maintenance.

LifeStraw personal water filter, $12 with Prime (down from $20)

Oxford 2-pack stone paper notebook: $15



Amazon

It's not too early to start thinking about back-to-school supplies. Stone paper is amazing, too, and you can see what all the fuss is about with the moisture- and tear-resistant velvety smooth stone paper sheets from Oxford. The ink glides across the paper, but won't bleed through. Each notebook comes with 60 pages each.

Oxford 2-pack stone paper notebook, $15 with Prime (reduced from $25)

Orgain organic vegan protein powder: $17 and up

Amazon

Not only does Orgain protein powder contain 21 grams of plant-based protein, but it also is made with over 50 ingredients derived from organic vegetables, herbs, greens, grasses, berries, fruits, sprouts and grains. It has five grams of dietary fiber and prebiotics with only one gram of sugar.

"I have used a couple different flavors of this product and liked them all (which says a lot, because I haven't like any other brand I've tried)," an Amazon reviewer says. "My favorite by far is the iced coffee flavor. I combine it with plant-based milk and a little instant coffee powder in my blender bottle for a mid-morning pick me up. This does not bother my stomach, contains no dairy and is incredibly good."

Each purchase contains around two pounds of protein powder mix. Here are the flavors that are on sale now. The vanilla bean protein powder is currently the least expensive option available.

Orgain organic vegan protein powder in vanilla bean (2 lb.), $17 (reduced from $24)

Orgain organic vegan protein powder in creamy chocolate fudge (2 lb.), $18 (reduced from $27)

There are even more protein powder and protein shake products on sale from Orgain right now for Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Cetaphil gentle foaming face wash: $12

Amazon

This gentle foaming face wash is formulated to reinforce your skin barrier and deliver a thorough cleanse without irritating sensitive skin. Rated 4.7 stars.

Cetaphil gentle foaming face wash, $12 with Prime (reduced from $14)

Olaplex haircare: $24

Amazon

Olaplex is a popular haircare brand known for its bond-restoring treatments designed to help damaged hair. Treatments such as the Olaplex bonding oil and Olaplex bond smoother help to hydrate dry, damaged hair.

This brand is a great option for those that have damage from bleaching or coloring. Check out the top products on sale for Prime Day below.

Ouai Haircare: $22 and up

Amazon

Ouai is another top-rated (and social media loved) haircare brand to shop on Amazon. Popular products on sale include:

Innisfree Daily UV Defense Invisible broad spectrum sunscreen: $11



Innisfree

This SPF 36 sunscreen from Korean beauty brand Innisfree features a lightweight, hydrating formula that won't give you the dreaded white-cast look in photos. It's a favorite of CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose.

"I love the fresh scent of this sunscreen and that it plays really well under makeup," she says.

Innisfree Daily UV Defense Invisible broad spectrum sunscreen SPF 36, $11 with Prime (reduced from $16)

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational washable mascara: $8

Amazon

Enhance your lashes with the power of Lash Sensational mascara. This mascara features an exclusive fanning brush with ten layers of bristles, designed to reveal every layer of your lashes for a full-fan effect. You can achieve the appearance of longer and more voluminous lashes without worrying about clumping. Not only that, but this mascara has also been ophthalmologist-tested and is safe for contact lens wearers. It washes right off when you're ready to go to bed. Let your eyes shine with the remarkable results of Lash Sensational mascara.

Don't just take our word for it, though.

"This mascara thickens and lengthens, especially with two or three coats, and it doesn't flake," an Amazon reviewer says. "I've switched to washable, since waterproof was rough on my lashes, and I love how this mascara doesn't come off during the day and leave me with black smudges under my eyes like some other washable [mascaras] do. I've tried so many of the more expensive brands, but this has become my go-to mascara."

Get it in blackest black, midnight black, brownish-black or very black.

Maybelline Lash Sensational washable mascara, $8 (reduced from $12)

'Blue's Clues & You!' sing-along guitar and microphone play set: $13

Amazon

Save big on this pretend guitar and microphone playset that comes with lights and sounds to make any toddler or preschooler happy. It features songs that kids will love to sing along to and comes with all the batteries you'll need.

'Blue's Clues & You!' sing-along guitar and microphone play set, $13 (reduced from $28)

Other great "Blue's Clues and You" toy deals you might like:

