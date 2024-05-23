A look at the White House state dinner for Kenya's president in photos

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting Kenyan President President William Ruto and his wife, first lady Rachel Ruto, for an elaborate state dinner Thursday night.

It's the first state visit a U.S. president has held for a president of an African nation since 2008, even as Mr. Biden has yet to fulfill his promise to visit Africa as president. Mr. Biden told reporters Wednesday that he plans to go in February, "after I'm reelected."

The two leaders are holding a joint news conference Thursday, after their meetings and ahead of the state dinner.

"The world is safer when Kenya and the United States work together," Mr. Biden said as Ruto arrived.

"Today, I am as optimistic and hopeful as I was those years ago, when Kenyan patriots raised that new flag high in that midnight sky," Mr. Biden said. "Because Kenya and the United States stand together, committed to each other, committed to our people, and committed to building a better world."

President Joe Biden, center right, and Kenya's President William Ruto, center left, along with Kenya's first lady Rachel Ruto, left, and first lady Jill Biden, right, after arrival ceremony, May 23, 2024, South Lawn of the White House. Jacquelyn Martin / AP

The night's musical guest will be country music star Brad Paisley.

The food

Sample place settings are seen atop sequined table cloth with flower arrangement during preview of State Dinner with Kenya, May 22, 2024, White House. Jacquelyn Martin / AP

Thursday's menu and decor are built around a seasonal theme, according to the White House executive chef.



The first course consists of chilled green tomato soup, with marinated onions and cucumber marinated in white balsamic vinegar.

"We are welcoming the beginning of summer," White House executive chef Cris Comerford told reporters Wednesday.

The first course, a chilled heirloom tomato soup with sourdough crisps and arbequina olive oil is shown by White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford during a media preview, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, ahead of State Dinner with Kenya's President William Ruto, at the White House. Jacquelyn Martin / AP

The entree is lobster poached in butter, along with marinated and lightly smoked short ribs.

Those dishes will be served on kale, roasted corn, a corn puree, roasted turnips, sweet potatoes and squash.

The main course of fruitwood-smoked beef short ribs, butter-poached lobster, citrus butter, baby kale, and a sweet corn purée is shown by White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford during a media preview, May 22, 2024, ahead of State Dinner with with Kenya's President William Ruto, at the White House. Jacquelyn Martin / AP

And for dessert, the White House is serving a homemade white chocolate basket, with a nectarine paste inside. It will also have a banana ganache, fresh raspberries, and peaches. Surrounding the basket is fresh strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries. The U.S. and Kenyan flags are stamped on the basket's cover at the front of the dessert dish.

White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison holds a dessert of a white chocolate basket with banana ganache, raspberries, peaches, and candied lime zest, during a preview of the State Dinner with Kenya, May 22, 2024, at the White House. Jacquelyn Martin / AP

The scene

White House social secretary Carlos Elizondo said a cocktail reception on the terrace will come before the dinner. As the sun sets, guests will enter the transparent pavilion, where more than 1,000 candles on the walls will frame the Washington Monument. The first lady loves candlelight, and the gesture is intended to make guests from abroad feel at home.

The gifts

The Bidens are also gifting the Kenyan couple a set of North Carolina-made rocking chairs with personalized inscriptions. They're also giving the Rutos a first edition of "The Trumpet of Conscience" by Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. Biden will give her Kenyan counterpart a custom pearl and peridot gemstone necklace made in Philadelphia.