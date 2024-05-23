CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Some of the best washing machines are front-load washers. But finding the best top-rated, front-load washing machines can be hard. That's where we come in. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have curated a list of the best front-load washing machines for you. These laundry devices boast smart technology, artificial intelligence, incredible washing power, Wi-Fi connectivity and tons of rave customer reviews. They'll look great in your laundry room too.

Experts say old washing machines should be replaced every 12.6 years. Factors such as stress, abrasion and lack of maintenance can all contribute to a washing machine with low efficiency. Can't remember when you purchased your old washer? It's a great time to buy a new front-load washing machine. All of our picks are on sale now.

What is the best front-load washing machine to buy in 2024?



Shop our selection of the best front-load washing machines in 2024. These front-load washing machines from reliable brands such as Samsung and LG all feature a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews. We've chosen a range of machines that suit a variety of budgets.

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash

This 4.5-star-rated washing machine features a range of smart abilities that older washers lack. Its OptiWash technology can automatically sense soil levels while washing and add more time or detergent to ensure your clothes are clean.

Along with incredible built-in sensors, this front-load washer is treated with antimicrobial technology and harnesses the power of steam to gently remove stains.

It even features an AI-powered Smart Dial which learns and recommends your optimal wash cycles for the utmost customization. Get this Samsung front-load washer on sale for just $799 (regularly $1,239).

Why we like this Samsung washing machine:

This 5-cubic-foot Samsung washer can wash a load of laundry in as little as 28 minutes.



Its auto-dispense system lets you fill your detergent drawer with up to 20 loads of detergent and softener.

The washer's innovative Vibration Reduction technology significantly reduces noise for quiet washing.



When you download Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop the appliances, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. front load washer with AI OptiWash and auto dispense

This 5.3 cubic-foot Samsung front-load washer boasts many of the same smart capabilities as the one above. In addition to its speedy cleaning power, the machine's CleanGuard technology works its antimicrobial magic on high-touch areas and maintains a fresh-smelling drum.

The 4.7-star-rated washer also features Wi-Fi connectivity, which means choosing a wash cycle is as easy as opening up the SmartThings app on your phone.

The best part is that the unit's AI Optiwash practically does all the work, adjusting wash times and dispensing the correct amount of detergent by automatically sensing fabric type and soil levels. And, how beautiful is this forest green color?

"I bought this a couple of months ago and I'm so happy I did," a reviewer on the Samsung site says. "This has been the most efficient washer my family has ever owned and used. It saves lots of time and money by being so efficient and I would recommend it to everyone."

Why we like this Samsung washing machine:

This ultra-capacity size is the largest capacity in its class.

The automatic soil and fabric detection takes the guesswork out of laundry day.

The unit stores and dispenses up to 32 loads of detergent and softener.



LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front-load washer with TurboWash and Built-In Intelligence



If a smart washing machine with a huge capacity is on your radar, then you're in luck. This 4.6-star rated LG appliance is built to add convenience and stellar cleaning results into your laundry routine.

At a capacity of 5.2-cubic-feet, this machine can wash large loads of laundry in as little as 30 minutes. Along the way, its built-in intelligence uses AI technology to select the optimal wash settings.

Looking for a smart washer and dryer combo? If you have the matching LG dryer, this washer can auto-select a compatible drying cycle.

This washer is $300 off right now at Best Buy.

Why we like this LG washing machine:

Its TurboWash technology uses stronger wash motions and increased water temperatures to improve and speed up the wash cycle.



Its Allergiene Cycle harnesses the power of steam to reduce over 95% of allergens such as dust, pollen and pet dander.



When you download the LG TinQ app, you can control and monitor your appliance from your smartphone.



Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology

Good news if you work from home: This 4.6-star-rated Samsung washer uses Vibration Reduction Technology+ for a quieter wash. That means no more laundry sounds drowning out your Zoom calls.

Customers love that this self-cleaning washer includes 10 preset washing cycles with six additional washing cycles – and we love that it's on sale right now at Best Buy.

"I purchased the Samsung washer and a matching dryer and I couldn't be happier with my choice." wrote a Best Buy customer who purchased the washer. "I barely even notice that they're in operation because of how quiet they are. Best investment I have ever made since we moved into our new home."

This front-load washer is $315 off at Best Buy.

Why we like this Samsung washing machine:

This 4.5-cubic-foot Samsung washer is designed with a closet-depth fit and a wider drum for a modern look without sacrificing any capacity.



This Energy Star-certified machine is recognized by the EPA for its cutting-edge efficiency in saving water and energy while delivering thorough cleaning results.



You can troubleshoot your washer with Smart Care on your smartphone for immediate diagnoses and quick solutions.



Front-load vs. top-load washers: Which is better?

Washing machines come as either front-load washers or top-load washers. But which is better? We gravitate toward the former for a few reasons.

Front-load washing machines make it easier to take laundry in and out -- no leaning all the way into the machine.

Front-load washers frequently feature reversible doors for flexible positioning.

Thinking about stacking your laundry devices? You can't do that with a top-load washer, you'd block the machine door. This space-saving option can only be done with front-load machines.