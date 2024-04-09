The best waterproof portable speakers of 2024 are perfect for the pool

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're planning on catching some sun this spring, don't forget to bring a speaker with you. After all, tunes are essential for relaxation. Whether you're planning a great day at the beach or hanging out poolside, portable, waterproof Bluetooth speakers are the perfect choice for streaming. They're rugged and easy to set up, and they won't short out should they get splashed here and there.

Not sure which model is the best waterproof Bluetooth speaker for you? We've curated a list of some of the best portable speakers you can find in a variety of form factors, from super rugged models to lightweight options that you can clip on to your belongings. All of them boast great sound, simple connectivity, and waterproof casing so you can swim and splash the day away.

These waterproof portable Bluetooth speakers may just become your spring go-to tech. Grab one of our picks below and pump up the jam.

The best waterproof portable speakers of 2024

Best waterproof portable speaker: JBL Flip 6

This JBL speaker is rated IP67, which means it's waterproof enough to withstand an accidental drop in the pool. That makes it our favorite pick, along with its rectangular form factor and rubber casing on each end. It's the quintessential waterproof speaker from a company that's proven it knows what it's doing when it comes to audio.

Its two-way speaker system delivers exceptional audio for the price, with a woofer that emits fantastic low frequencies. Set it on its side horizontally or let it chill vertically while you cruise through your playlist. Either way, you'll be met with tunes that don't stop during its 13-hour battery life -- which is more than enough time to party until question marks.

Plus, if the sound out of one speaker isn't loud enough for you, the JBL Flip 6 can be paired with other compatible JBL speakers for stereo sound. It also makes a great standalone speaker at home if you need a little impromptu dance party.

Best premium waterproof portable speaker: Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd generation)

With its elegant disc shape, this speaker may look too precious to go anywhere near water or sand, but it proves to be an excellent pool- or beach-day companion with its IP67 certification. That means that it has total protection against sand and dust, and can be submerged underwater for 30 minutes at a depth of up to one meter.

It has a peak power of 2x140 watts that feels like double the amount when you get near it -- it hits hard with a compact wall of sound that you might not expect coming from such a small package. It's simple to connect, plus it can be used as a two-way speaker for conference calls, or if you want to call up some friends and have them join your party.

It also has a long battery life of up to 18 hours, plus Amazon Alexa built in and app support, so you can personalize its sound profile. It's a bit pricier than some of the other speakers you might choose to take to the beach or the pool, but it's a premium experience in a small package.

Best rugged Bluetooth speaker: Bose SoundLink Flex

This rugged speaker is a tank that plays music, but it's much more than that. it's rated IP67, so a few splashes won't hurt it, but more importantly, if it tumbles out of your bag, the rubber lining will prevent breakage. It also has a sport loop that you can attach to a lanyard or other clip to take it with you.

All that, and it still boasts that crisp, clear sound that Bose users have come to expect from the brand. Of course, it also comes with its own features that set it apart from other Bose models. Those include its versatile form factor, which allows you to stand it upright, hang it from a backpack or lay it flat.

Its sound positioning is just as versatile, thanks to Bose's PositionIQ technology that automatically detects its orientation and adjusts the sound imaging accordingly.

With to 12 hours of battery life and ability to pair with another Bose Bluetooth speaker, this model is a fantastic choice for anyone on the go; errant drops are no match for this powerhouse.

Best lightweight portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker: JBL Clip 4

This waterproof speaker is small enough to fit in your palm, so it's not an ideal option to fill an entire pool area with sound. But if you're seeking a versatile, budget-friendly speaker that can fit into any active adventure, this super lightweight and portable model is your best bet.

It's small, but still seriously sweet. It has a built-in clip, so you can attach it to a tree, your pool bag and more. It's waterproof with an IP67 rating, and its carabiner is strong enough that it won't spring open by accident and fall to the ground.

These fun little speakers can be hung up in multiples wherever you plan to bring the party. Plus, they come in plenty of colors, so you can express yourself while sharing your favorite music, too. Each speaker offers 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, so if you need something small that you can toss in your bag and go, this is the speaker you'll want.

Best long-lasting portable waterproof speaker: Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore

This intriguing-looking speaker doesn't look a lot like its competition, and it doesn't have to. It prefers to let its features do the talking. This premium-priced speaker is rated IP67 in terms of waterproofing, and it comes cased in a scratch-resistant shell.

It boasts fantastic sound with 2 x 1.8-inch full-range drivers, and, for such a small form factor, it's capable of filling a huge space with tunes that'll blow you away. But what's really the most impressive about this speaker is that it has a whopping 27-hour battery life. From sun up to sundown, you can share your music with the entire party.

If you want to keep the party alive with a classy-looking speaker that won't be damaged by a random dip in the pool, this is the one to add to your shopping list.