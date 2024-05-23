CBS Mornings Deals: Save up to 41% on beach tents

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This week on "CBS Mornings" lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that may make your life easier — all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals are available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.

ClipperPro: Save up to 45%

ClipperPro

ClipperPro toenail and fingernail clippers may make clipping your nails much easier.

The Clipper Pro is engineered with an ergonomic design that should feel more comfortable in hand, compared to standard nail clippers. These nail clippers also come with blades that rotate 180 degrees, a feature that was designed to offer a more precise cut.

You can get these individually in one of three colors, or buy a two-pack.

Normally priced at $54.99-$126.98 get them now at CBSDeals.com for up to 45% off, only $34.89-$74.89.

Red Suricata Beach: Save up to 41%

Red Suricata

Get some much-needed shade from summer's sun with Red Suricata's Beach Sun Shade Canopy Tents. Whether lounging on the sandy shores or enjoying a picnic by the sea, these tents may provide a more comfortable experience while you enjoy the scenery.

The tents come in two sizes -- medium (7 x 7 feet) and large (10 x 9 feet) -- and six colors, ranging from pink to black. They offer sun protection equivalent to SPF 50 and come with a bag to carry a tent in once it's broken down. Also on sale is the brand's beverage holder, which can be attached to one of the tent's poles.

Normally priced at $28.95-219.99, get them now at CBSDeals.com for up to 41% off, only $16.99-$174.99.

Clean People Laundry Detergent Sheets & More: Save up to 31%

Clean People

Clean People Laundry Detergent Sheets were designed to revolutionize laundering. Just toss a sheet into your washer and it should get the job done just as any other laundry detergent would. How many sheets you use vary by load, with large loads requiring one sheet, medium loads requiring half a sheet and small loads requiring a quarter sheet.

These sheets may be best for eco-conscious shoppers looking to reduce waste as well as people with kids or pets who worry about their little loved ones getting access to and ingesting traditional laundry detergent. In addition to the laundry detergent sheets, the brand also offers baby laundry detergent sheets, a package of detergent and dryer sheets and a package of detergent sheets and dryer balls.

Normally priced at $33.00-$48.00 get one now at CBSDeals.com for up to 31% off at only $22.99-$33.49.