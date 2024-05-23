Best Memorial Day deals at Walmart: Save on grills, patio furniture, earbuds and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You can save $50 on Bose Sport Earbuds at Walmart ahead of Memorial Day. Bose via Walmart

Summer is almost here -- and Walmart is starting the season with tons of price rollbacks for Memorial Day. The retailer has plenty of deals to help you refresh your home, clean your space and prepare for grilling season.

Right now at Walmart, you can score deals on bedding, vacuums and new TVs, along with savings on tons of other top-selling products at the retailer this week.

Best Memorial Day deals at Walmart

The experts at CBS Essentials have selected the top Walmart deals and clearance offers for Memorial Day 2024. You can also shop everything on sale right now by tapping the button below.

The best Memorial Day grill deals at Walmart

Walmart

Are you planning a summer barbeque? Then check out these unbeatable Memorial Day grill deals at Walmart. From compact and portable models for your on-the-go adventures to large and feature-packed grills for hosting epic backyard bashes, Walmart has a wide range of options to suit any budget.

Best Memorial Day headphone and earbud deals at Walmart

Apple

Walmart is currently offering deep discounts on several popular headphone and earbud options, including Apple AirPods. Shop the best deals below and save on Apple AirPods, earbuds and headphones.

Save $100 on an Apple Watch 9 at Walmart

Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 9 is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 9 has several health-tracking features too, including an optical heart sensor, an electrical heart sensor for ECG, a blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+.

Regularly $399 at the Apple Store, you can pick up the Apple Watch 9 at Walmart for $329 now.

Get the Apple Watch SE for under $200

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal at Walmart

Samsung via Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice.

Find the 4.5-star-rated Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) at Walmart for $149, reduced from $179. Or, upgrade to the LTE-supported version of the Galaxy Watch 4 for $10 extra.

Best Memorial Day TV deals at Walmart

Looking for the perfect budget TV? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs, Samsung TVs and more. No matter what size or resolution you need, there's a deal for you.

Here's a list of the best TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.

Score a Playstation 5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle at Walmart

Sony

If you're looking to get the PlayStation 5, now's your chance to get it on sale. Walmart's site is offering the slim console bundled with the "Spider-Man 2" game at a discounted price.

Choose between the digital version ($439) and the original disc version ($499). Both are on sale now at Walmart.

Playstation 5 Marvel's Spider-man 2 bundle (digital), $439

PlayStation 5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle (disc), $449 (reduced from $560)

Best Memorial Day laptop and monitor deals at Walmart

Walmart

Looking to save on a new laptop or computer monitor? Then check out Walmart's major rollbacks on laptops and gaming monitor prices below.

Xbox Series X at Walmart

Microsoft

The Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound and 1 TB of blazing fast storage (and fast load times). It's backward compatible with thousands of Xbox games -- even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games.

Xbox Series X console, $484

Best Pioneer Woman deals at Walmart

Walmart

CBS Essentials readers haven't been able to get enough of the Pioneer Woman cookware and kitchen items. Now, Walmart has discounted tons of bestselling items from the popular kitchen and home line so that you can give your space the refresh it deserves.

Best Memorial Day kitchen appliance deals at Walmart

Walmart

Give your kitchen an inexpensive makeover with these clearance-priced appliance essentials.

Best Memorial Day Walmart health and fitness deals

Walmart

Get healthy this summer at Walmart -- all sorts of great exercise equipment, apparel and more are on sale now. Whether you're looking to build a home gym or looking to get outside and ride a bike, Walmart has it all.

Best Memorial Day deals on baby and kids items at Walmart

Walmart

Walmart has tons of top-rated baby and children's products on sale now. Many of these items might make a great gift for a new mom.

Best Memorial Day home and patio deals at Walmart

Walmart

Your home makeover continues at Walmart with these incredible deals on bedding, vacuums, organizational shelves and more.

Get the most popular patio set at Walmart for $190

Save $258 on this outdoor patio set at Walmart. Walmart

Looking to makeover your outdoor living space? Head on over to the Walmart website. We found a fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio set under $220. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our bestselling patio deal of 2024 by far.

Right now you can get this 4.2-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available in four colors: turquoise, red, navy, mixed grey and black. Price varies slightly by color, with the least expensive option starting at $206.

Says one Walmart reviewer: "This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable. All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Not quite the right setup for your patio? Check out this smaller, three-piece rattan outdoor furniture set, also on sale at Walmart. It includes a glass-top coffee table and two chairs.

Rattan 3-piece patio furniture set, $220 (reduced from $323)