The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Fitbit deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is on! Use the mega-sales event to score big savings today on a number of Fitbit models, including the Fitbit Charge 5, Fitbit Inspire 2 and Fitbit Versa 3. To help you score big discounts on these top-rated fitness trackers, we've compiled a rundown of the best Amazon Prime Day Fitbit deals.

Fitbit makes some of the most popular fitness trackers in 2022. These devices are great for fitness enthusiasts that want to track their heart rate and activity levels during workouts. They are also handy for more casual users who simply want to know how many steps they are getting in each day. Fitbit fitness trackers can even track sleep.

Check out the best Fitbit deals you can get right now during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Fitbit Versa 3: $170

This top-of-the-line Fitbit has a built-in GPS that can be used to track the pace, distance and route of your runs, hikes, or biking outings. The tracker offers heart-rate monitoring, stress data and sleep tracking. Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistant support is built in.

The Fitbit Versa 3 has a 6-day battery life. Its fast-charge capability gives you a full day's worth of battery in just 12 minutes.

Fitbit Versa 3, $170 (reduced from $230)

Fitbit Versa 2: $110

This slightly older iteration of the Fitbit Versa is also on sale right now for an even more affordable price. It still has most of the great benefits of the Versa 3, including advanced heart-rate tracking, GPS technology and voice assistant.

The Fitbit Versa 2, like the newer model, has a 6-day battery life and fast-charge capability,

Fitbit Versa 2, $110 (reduced from $150)

Fitbit Charge 5: $110

The latest in the Charge line from Fitbit, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slender device and features a color touchscreen. The smartphone-enabled device helps you manage stress and stay on top of heart health and sleep.

The Fitbit Charge 5 boasts a 7-day battery life on a single charge.

Fitbit Charge 5, $110 (reduced from $150)

Fitbit Inspire 2: $66

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a budget-friendly, no-frills Fitbit that gets the job done. This easy-to-use, entry-level activity and sleep tracker offers various exercise modes and 24/7 heart-rate tracking. It is available in three colors (black, white and desert rose) with multiple accessory options.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 offers 10 days of battery life per charge, the longest of all the models in our list.

New subscribers will receive a one-year, free trial of Fitbit Premium (regularly $9.99 per month). The premium service offers personalized insights, advanced analytics, guided programs and more.

Fitbit Inspire 2, $66 (reduced from $100)

Fitbit Luxe: $91

The Fitbit Luxe is a fitness and wellness tracker with heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking and stress management features. The fitness tracker will buzz when you reach your target heart rate during a workout. It can measure your breathing rate, resting heart rate and heart rate variability. It comes with a free 6-month trial of Fitbit Premium.

The Fitbit Luxe offers about 5 days of battery life on a single charge.

Fitbit Luxe, $91 (reduced from $130)

Fitbit Ace 3: $57

The Fitbit Ace 3 is a Fitbit designed specifically for kids. It has the traditional fitness-tracking features of the adult models (including step tracking and family fitness challenges), presented in a kid-friendly format. It helps kids develop healthy sleep habits with sleep tracking, bedtime reminders and silent alarms.

Fitbit Ace 3, $57 (reduced from $80)

Fitbit Sense: $171

The Fitbit Sense is an advanced fitness tracker that tracks heart health, sleep, exercise and more. It includes an ECG app that can assess wearers for heart-rhythm irregularity, including atrial fibrillation. It also has an electrodermal-activity sensor that records your skin temperature to measure stress.

Fitbit Premium members can receive a "Daily Readiness Score" that tells you if you're ready to exercise or should focus on recovery.

Fitbit Sense, $171 (reduced from $300)

