FBI releases surveillance photos, videos of subject in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, showing masked person on porch

Surveillance photos and videos of a subject in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie's mother, were released Tuesday.

The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department in Arizona posted the images to social media, showing a masked person wearing a backpack on the home's porch. FBI Director Kash Patel also posted videos of the individual outside the home.

A 27-second video shows the person approaching the front door and raising a gloved hand to the camera before walking away. A 14-second video shows the person facing the camera holding a flashlight in their mouth before covering the camera lens with some vegetation.

The FBI said that law enforcement uncovered the images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with a home security camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door on the morning of her disappearance. She was reported missing Feb. 1.

Savannah Guthrie reacted to the new images on social media, writing: "We believe she is still alive. Bring her home."

Two of the images released by the FBI of a subject seen on surveillance video in the Nancy Guthrie case. FBI

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told reporters last week that a doorbell camera at Guthrie's home was disconnected at approximately 1:47 a.m. that day.

The FBI and the sheriff's department said the images were recovered from "residual data located in backend systems."

Two law enforcement sources told CBS News the man in the images is considered a subject that they are seeking to identify.

The person at this point is not considered a suspect or a person of interest, according to the sources.

Savannah Guthrie has asked people across the country for help with the search, saying in a social media video Monday that the family believed Nancy Guthrie was "still out there" and they don't know where.

"I'm coming on just to ask you, not just for your prayers but no matter where you are, even if you're far from Tucson, if you see anything, if you hear anything, if there's anything at all that seems strange to you, that you report to law enforcement," Savannah Guthrie said. "We are at an hour of desperation, and we need your help."

The latest deadline from an apparent ransom note that demanded payment in bitcoin passed Monday. An FBI spokesperson told CBS News on Monday that the bureau wasn't aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and the suspected kidnappers.

"Someone has that one piece of information that can help us bring Nancy home," the spokesperson said. "We need that person to share what they know. Please call us at 1-800-CALL-FBI."