'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' is on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2023, and you can watch it now

Universal Studios

Amazon is streaming "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" in its digital format right now on Amazon for less. Mario, our favorite Italian plumber, has helped "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" surpass over a billion dollars and dominate the box office. No matter if you love and want to own the video game movie or still haven't had a chance to watch it with your family, you can bring the movie home today for a discounted price.

The animated gamer flick is now on sale at Prime Video for Amazon Prime Day 2023. We've never seen a deal on this popular movie before. Interested? Here's how to get access to one of the top-grossing movies of 2023.

How to watch "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" right now:

Starring Chris Pratt as Mario, Jack Black as Bowser, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Charlie Day as Luigi, the beloved Super Mario Bros. characters come to life on the big screen. Similar to the Super Mario Bros. games, our heroes are on a mission to save the Mushroom Kingdom from Bowser.

Donkey Kong, Mario Kart racing and other fun gamer Easter eggs show up, but the movie is also fun to watch even if you don't know the first thing about Nintendo characters.

With its colorful and imaginative world-building, catchy music (Black's Bowser sings a memorable piano ballad about Princess Peach) and a cast of unforgettable characters, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is sure to be a blast for fans of all ages. So go ahead and pre-order the animated family-friendly movie today and get ready for an adventure that will transport you to a magical world full of wonder and excitement. Let's-a go!

How to stream "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" right now

Universal Studios

The best place to watch "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is at Amazon, especially thanks to the Prime Video discount for Amazon Prime Day. You can get a hard copy or a digital copy that will stay in your Amazon library forever. There are so many options on Amazon, too. The digital formats are available in standard definition, high definition or ultra-high definition, while the hard-copy formats are available in Blu-Ray, DVD and 4K. Don't miss out on all the video game nostalgia from this Nintendo classic. (If you don't want a digital copy you can rent the movie for $6, too.)

Get a digital copy of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Amazon, $13 (down from $20)

Get a 4K copy of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Amazon, $30

Get a Blu-Ray copy of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Amazon, $25

Get a DVD copy of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Amazon, $16 (down from $20)

Stream "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Peacock

The date has yet to be released but "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" will start streaming on Peacock starting on August 3. There's a wealth of content on Peacock, including sports, movies and series. The Premium plan is $5 a month while the Plus plan is $10 a month. If you prefer streaming content, Peacock is one of the best deals out there.

Watch "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Peacock on August 3, $5 and up

