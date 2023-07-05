CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is approaching quickly. Amazon confirmed that Prime Day 2023 will be kicking off on July 11 -- but several hot Prime Day deals are available to shop right now. You already have an opportunity to save over 50% on top-rated Amazon devices, robot vacuums, kitchen appliances and so much more.

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the year. Alongside Black Friday, it's the best opportunity to score doorbuster savings on major electronics, home goods and just about everything else. But you don't have to wait until July 11 to start saving. The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best early Prime Day deals at Amazon. These deals are all under $100, so there's something for every budget.

Keep reading to explore the top early Prime Day deals that you can start shopping now.

Top Amazon deals in this article:

Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50 on gift cards, get a $5 credit

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $99 (reduced from $159)

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $100 after coupon (reduced from $180)

Best early Prime Day deals at Amazon under $100



Score some crazy good savings on Amazon devices.

Spend $50 on gift cards, get $5 free

Amazon

Amazon's best gift card deal will soon be back. Now through July 10, first-time gift card customers can get a $5 promotional credit when they spend $50 or more on gift cards in a single order. The credit will appear in your account two days after purchase.

Note that you'll need to redeem your credit by August 25, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. PDT.

Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50 on gift cards, get a $5 credit

Reload $100 on a gift card, get $12 free



Amazon

Once you've purchased that gift card, why not earn yet another $12 credit? Reload any Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you'll get $12 credited to the card for free.

Note that this reload offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $12 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.

Amazon gift card promo offer: reload $100, get $12 for free

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $99

Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale at Amazon for $99. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $99 (reduced from $159)

Dewalt 23-piece impact socket set: $50



Amazon

This impact socket set is packed with both SAE and metric sockets, along with handy additions like an extension, adaptor and quick release ratchet. The 72-tooth count ratchet features a convenient quick-release button for effortless socket attachment and removal. With DirectTorque technology, this socket set ensures a firm grip and helps prevent fastener rounding. And it's 52% off right now, which is a huge sale.

Dewalt 23-piece impact socket set, $50 (reduced from $105)

If you want even more Dewalt tools under $50, these are some excellent options below.

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner: $100 after coupon

Amazon

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors so it won't bang into its surroundings. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device -- the better to control the appliance remotely. The robot vacuum features 100 minutes of run time.

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $100 after coupon (reduced from $180)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $60



Amazon

If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. But you probably won't have that problem with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5-inches wide, 12.1-inches tall and 11.3-inches deep.

It's available in green, gray, red, oasis and black.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $60 (reduced from $100)

Ninja professional blender: $90

Amazon

This 72-ounce countertop blender boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. It features a 1,000-watt power base with ice crushing technology, making it perfect for smoothies. It comes with a recipe guide that features 25 chef-inspired recipes.

Ninja professional blender, $90 (reduced from $100)

Cricut EasyPress Mini: $49

Amazon

This mini heat pressing machine is ideal for small objects such as shoes, hats and stuffed animals. The 3.4-inch by 2.1-inch Cricut EasyPress Mini is portable and lightweight. It offers three heat settings suitable for iron-on and infusible ink DIY projects.

Cricut EasyPress Mini, $49 (reduced from $69)

