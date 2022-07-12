Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best Fitbit deals
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is on! Use the mega-sales event to score big savings today on a number of Fitbit models, including the Fitbit Charge 5, Fitbit Inspire 2 and Fitbit Versa 3. To help you score big discounts on these top-rated fitness trackers, we've compiled a rundown of the best Amazon Prime Day Fitbit deals.
Top products in this article:
See all Amazon Prime Day deals now
Fitbit Charge 5, $110 (reduced from $150)
Fitbit Luxe, $91 (reduced from $130)
Fitbit Sense, $171 (reduced from $300)
Fitbit makes some of the most popular fitness trackers in 2022. These devices are great for fitness enthusiasts that want to track their heart rate and activity levels during workouts. They are also handy for more casual users who simply want to know how many steps they are getting in each day. Fitbit fitness trackers can even track sleep.
Check out the best Fitbit deals you can get right now during Amazon Prime Day 2022.
And remember: Amazon Prime Day deals are only for Prime members. Still not a Prime member? Sign up now. If you're a first-time subscriber, you can try out Prime on a 30-day, risk-free trial.
Fitbit Versa 3: $170
This top-of-the-line Fitbit has a built-in GPS that can be used to track the pace, distance and route of your runs, hikes, or biking outings. The tracker offers heart-rate monitoring, stress data and sleep tracking. Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistant support is built in.
The Fitbit Versa 3 has a 6-day battery life. Its fast-charge capability gives you a full day's worth of battery in just 12 minutes.
Fitbit Versa 3, $170 (reduced from $230)
Fitbit Versa 2: $110
This slightly older iteration of the Fitbit Versa is also on sale right now for an even more affordable price. It still has most of the great benefits of the Versa 3, including advanced heart-rate tracking, GPS technology and voice assistant.
The Fitbit Versa 2, like the newer model, has a 6-day battery life and fast-charge capability,
Fitbit Versa 2, $110 (reduced from $150)
Fitbit Charge 5: $110
The latest in the Charge line from Fitbit, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slender device and features a color touchscreen. The smartphone-enabled device helps you manage stress and stay on top of heart health and sleep.
The Fitbit Charge 5 boasts a 7-day battery life on a single charge.
Fitbit Charge 5, $110 (reduced from $150)
Fitbit Inspire 2: $66
The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a budget-friendly, no-frills Fitbit that gets the job done. This easy-to-use, entry-level activity and sleep tracker offers various exercise modes and 24/7 heart-rate tracking. It is available in three colors (black, white and desert rose) with multiple accessory options.
The Fitbit Inspire 2 offers 10 days of battery life per charge, the longest of all the models in our list.
New subscribers will receive a one-year, free trial of Fitbit Premium (regularly $9.99 per month). The premium service offers personalized insights, advanced analytics, guided programs and more.
Fitbit Inspire 2, $66 (reduced from $100)
Fitbit Luxe: $91
The Fitbit Luxe is a fitness and wellness tracker with heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking and stress management features. The fitness tracker will buzz when you reach your target heart rate during a workout. It can measure your breathing rate, resting heart rate and heart rate variability. It comes with a free 6-month trial of Fitbit Premium.
The Fitbit Luxe offers about 5 days of battery life on a single charge.
Fitbit Luxe, $91 (reduced from $130)
Fitbit Ace 3: $57
The Fitbit Ace 3 is a Fitbit designed specifically for kids. It has the traditional fitness-tracking features of the adult models (including step tracking and family fitness challenges), presented in a kid-friendly format. It helps kids develop healthy sleep habits with sleep tracking, bedtime reminders and silent alarms.
Fitbit Ace 3, $57 (reduced from $80)
Fitbit Sense: $171
The Fitbit Sense is an advanced fitness tracker that tracks heart health, sleep, exercise and more. It includes an ECG app that can assess wearers for heart-rhythm irregularity, including atrial fibrillation. It also has an electrodermal-activity sensor that records your skin temperature to measure stress.
Fitbit Premium members can receive a "Daily Readiness Score" that tells you if you're ready to exercise or should focus on recovery.
Fitbit Sense, $171 (reduced from $300)
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Amazon is running now through Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and participate in Amazon Prime Day 2022 without having to pay.
Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.
Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month
Check out our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups
Here's a look at some of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups:
- Don't wait until Prime Day 2022: Shop the best deals at Amazon right now
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals under $50
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Apple deals
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Apple AirPods
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Apple Watch deals
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Apple AirTags
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Apple iPad tablets
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on TVs: LG, Sony, Fire TV and more
- The best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Sony headphones, speakers, TVs and more
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on gaming laptops
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on gaming computer monitors and TVs
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 gaming chair deals
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on LG OLED TVs
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on portable monitors for laptops
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on laptops
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on JBL Bluetooth speakers and earbuds
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Fitbit deals: Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Charge 5 and more
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Garmin Vivoactive smartwatches
- The best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Blink cameras and doorbells
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Ring home security
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on LG tech and appliances
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on LG refrigerators
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 sheet and bedding deals
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on toys and games
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Ninja kitchen appliances
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on summer shoes: Crocs, Teva and more
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on stick vacuums
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 luggage and travel essentials deals
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on designer purses at Amazon
for more features.