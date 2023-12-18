"Toni Stone" introduces Boston theatergoers to female baseball legend
A new play in Boston hopes to introduce theatergoers to Toni Stone, an important figure in baseball history.
Boston Pops will perform "Encanto" at Symphony Hall on May 11 and 18th. You can also watch them perform Jurassic Park from May 24 through the 25.
You can see "A Strange Loop" Calderwood Pavilion in the South End through May 25th.
John Lam will perform for the last time in Spring Experience at Boston Ballet which runs from May 9 through the 19.
Boston's Lyric Stage Company's new production of "The Drowsy Chaperone" runs through May 12.
"Rent" star Anthony Rapp is bringing his musical "Without You" to Boston, where he shares how two major losses impacted his life while starring in one of Broadway's biggest shows.
"Beyond Words" will be at the Central Square Theater in Cambridge until April 14.
"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" is on stage at The Company Theatre until March 30.
The music of Bob Dylan takes spotlight in "Girl From The North Country," playing at the Emerson Colonial Theatre.
For more than four decades, Open Door Theater has been creating art, featuring people with and without disabilities, both on stage and behind the scenes.
"Titanish" is a parody of the 1997 Oscar-winning film "Titanic," making fun of what you see on screen, not the event itself.
From playwrights, to actors, to directors, The Front Porch Arts Collective in Boston is working to shine a spotlight on Black voices in the theater.
The Boston Ballet company is one of the most diverse in the country, featuring dancers from all around the world, of just about every color.
The Boston production of Blue Man Group has undergone a major refresh, with new features.
In a single night, the actors in the cast wear nearly 300 different costumes and you can double that number for the understudies and swings.
The Hall is spread throughout the theater, and the Springsteen exhibit will run through April 7.
More than three decades after the play "Real Women Have Curves" first hit the stage, a musical version is making its world premiere at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge.
The Heart Sellers takes place in 1973 where two Asian American immigrants, Luna and Jane, bond their new-found friendship over Thanksgiving.
Boston audiences are in for a transformative experience, as "The Band's Visit" takes the stage at the Huntington Theatre in Boston.
