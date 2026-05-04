Aerial performance, Avett Brothers music help bring a shipwreck to the stage in Boston production of "Swept Away"

A Boston-area production of "Swept Away" is using aerial acrobatics and music to explore the question: What would you do to stay alive?

The 90-minute SpeakEasy Stage production features the songs of the Avett Brothers.

Actor Bishop Levesque explained that "The music is the heart and soul of the show."

"Technically, the show is a jukebox musical," said director Jeremy Johnson, "but I feel like the music is so well integrated into the show that it doesn't really feel like a jukebox musical."

The songs weave together the story of a whaling ship crew, sailing from New Bedford. Johnson found a unique solution to the challenge of dramatizing a shipwreck on stage.

"I was listening to the beginning over and over and again, this really haunting sort of melody. And I kept getting this image of a floating, drowning figure. And so, I kept saying, 'Well, how do I get a floating drowning figure on stage?" And so, I got an aerialist," Johnson said.

Ezra Quinlan works on both fabric and rope.

"When people see a circus, especially in a place where they're not expecting it, it gives this little gasp and sort of nervousness and fear," Quinlan said.

The high-flying performance helps create the drama.

"I love the shipwreck scene," explained Quinlan. " It feels really heightened and emotional. And getting to embody that really just feels awesome. "

Actor Max Connor added, "It is very cool to have an aerialist on stage. It is something that I've never experienced like this closely before."

As "Little Brother," Connor is trying to escape the predictable path set before him. But it's a path Bishop Levesque's "Big Brother" is following.

"There's this sort of cadence that we understand with traditional musicals where right away you sort of identify like who's the good guy here and who do I need to look out for? And I think this piece is a lot more intricate than that," Levesque said.

The intricate harmonies in the Avett Brothers' score add to the story.

"I think the music that they write is inherently kind of narrative. They tell stories in their songs," Levesque explained.

"Their music is just such a wonderful mix of just melody and story that just works perfectly for musicals," added Connor. "And just singing them, the harmonies feel so great when you get to sing them."

You can see SpeakEasy Stage's production of "Swept Away" at the Calderwood Pavilion in Boston's South End through May 23rd.