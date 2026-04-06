Broadway stars fill cast of new comedy "When Playwrights Kill," debuting in Boston

What happens when your leading lady goes off the rails? A new play, "When Playwrights Kill", is debuting in Boston and was inspired by a real theatrical engagement at the Huntington Theatre, starring a legendary actress.

Writer Matthew Lombardo took that harrowing experience and found the humor in it to create something new.

"It's a world premiere comedy that's one of the most original pieces I've ever been a part of," actor Beth Leavel explained.

The premise, as explained by actor Marissa Jaret Winokur, is simple.

"Actress goes crazy, wants to do a show, is having a big comeback. And then the playwright is losing his mind because the actress can't just do the words that were written," Winokur said.

The cast is filled with Broadway all-stars.

Tony winners Leavel and Winokur are joined by Tony winner Matt Doyle and three-time Tony nominee Kevin Chamberlin, who explained the play "is a backstage comedy of sorts. It has farcical elements, absurd elements. It's very theatrical. It is a love letter to the theater. "

"I'm loving doing this play," said Winokur. "It's super funny. It's the first time I feel like I'm doing a show that I'm not singing in."

While the actors are best known for their work in musicals, this is something different.

"Musical comedy people know how to do comedy. Half of comedy is pitch," Chamberlin said. "It's a musical play in that the dialogue is very all over the, pa-pa-pa, pa, pa."

"Pitch. Pace. Timing," Leavel added.

"I do feel like it has more of a rhythm to it. It's got like a definite music to it," Winokur agreed.

Boston's reputation as a knowledgeable theater town played a role in the decision to have the play debut here.

"I consider the audience to be the final equation, our final scene partner that helps shape and inform the future of the show," said Leavel. "No pressure, Boston, but we can't wait for you to be in the seats and share this. You will tell us what will stay and what will go."

The cast of "When Playwrights Kill" hopes to see the piece go on to have a life on Broadway.

"We need to laugh. Like theater right now needs to be giving people joy," Winokur explained.

"A non-musical comedy is rare these days," said Chamberlin.

"So let's let's make it happen," Leavel said.

You can see "When Playwrights Kill" at the Huntington Theatre through April 18th.