Private arts boarding school showcasing student theater performances in Boston

This week, some students from the Walnut Hill School for the Arts will be performing in Boston. The boarding and day school in Natick allows talented teens to spend their mornings in traditional academic classes and their afternoons focusing on their chosen disciplines.

Head of School Eric Barber explained, "We serve 250 of the world's most promising young artists in five disciplines: music, dance, theater, visual art, and writing, film, and media arts."

It's the only independent boarding school for the arts near a major city.

Barber said, "We are internationally known. We have alumni and families all over the world, but sometimes we're not as well known in Boston as we'd like, even though we're here in Metro West."

Performance exhibitions in Boston

This year, students in each major will have a performance or exhibition in Boston. The theater students will stage the British farce, "The Cottage."

It's something senior theater major, Georgia Attardi, is looking forward to.

"We're reaching this whole other network of people. I've been doing theater my whole life and I don't think I have ever been in an environment that cultivates and fosters such a positive energy for each other and that's so focused on the support and growth of each other throughout rehearsal processes and in class."

Stephen Agosot, the Director of Theater, said, "There is a real element of exploration, creativity and imagination that we're always weaving through everything we do.

He knows, with students from 20 countries and 28 states, the competition to get into Walnut Hill is fierce.

"We're looking for students who are not only talented. But we're also looking for kids that have potential, kids that are passionate about the arts, about theater."

"Many of our kids were misunderstood in their prior school. They outgrew their school. Art is their superpower, and when they find us and they come and they find kids that are equally driven and talented and smart and compassionate, they completely transform. So we really change kids' lives," Barber said.

Attardi agreed, "It is always a safe space for people to try and become the best versions of themselves without judgment."

Partnerships to help students shine

The school has strong partnerships with New England Conservatory and Boston Ballet, giving students in each discipline the chance to shine.

"We value the process over the product. We value the characters of our students offstage more than onstage, the characters that they play. But we also value community over competition," Agosto explained.

"I think it's a remarkable opportunity," said Attardi, "and I think helps me grow in every sense of the word."

There are three performances of "The Cottage" at the Calderwood Pavilion in the South End, one on Friday, February 13th, and two on Valentine's Day.

Grants and financial assistance are also available. More than 40 percent of the students enrolled at Walnut Hill receive some sort of financial aid.