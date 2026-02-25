Non-profit Brighter Boston helps next generation of stagehands build their careers

The non-profit organization, Brighter Boston, is helping to build the next generation of stagehands. Paid interns work on everything from lighting design and electronics to audio engineering, set construction, and more.

The real-world experience is key to seeing what it takes to work in the live entertainment industry.

One of the interns, Andy Tran, said, "It's brought me into a lot of places that I wouldn't imagine having the ability to work in at my age. And I've been able to make a lot of connections."

When she realized college might not be the right path for her, Brighter Boston provided a different option.

Tran explains, "I think it's really special to be a part of the work that's really overlooked and the hard work that goes into bringing shows in and out so quickly."

Regional Vice President for Production at Live Nation, Mike Marchetti said the interns, "have an opportunity to be those folks who are constructing the equipment on stage, whether it be LED walls, whether it be guitar amplifiers."

"They build everything," said Brighter Boston Executive Director Ann Sousa. "They unload the trucks, they design the show, they set up all the systems, they have a meeting with the performer, so the first thing they do is get to see how exciting and how big putting on a live show can be."

Intern Adriana Arias jumped at the chance to be closer to the music. "I really love just the idea of like getting more involved with like concerts and like events in general," Arias said. "And I really loved like building. So, I feel like those two together is like basically what this is."

Working at venues like MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Live Nation welcomes the interns with open arms.

"I think they're capable to walk in a door in a building like this, in a venue like this in a theater, and be able to walk on that stage with the professionals that are next to them to allow them to build their careers alongside those professionals," Marchetti said.

And the chance to build a network is invaluable.

Sousa said, "91% of the young people in our program from the last three years are now working in live entertainment. And of those, 82% are working for internship sites where they worked during Brighter Boston. So that really shows the deep network building that is offered to the young people in our program."

"I think all the professional companies that are involved with this program support it because they see the future in these students," Marchetti said.

"I just think the opportunities are endless for young people when you let them decide their own futures and when you provide multiple options for them to pursue," Sousa said.

Brighter Boston's annual fundraiser is set for Monday, March 16 at the Citizens House of Blues in Boston.