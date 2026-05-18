Video shows Good Samaritans rushing to pull 2 people from car following rollover Massachusetts crash

A group of Good Samaritans, including an off-duty firefighter, rushed into action when a car rolled over on Interstate 495 in Massachusetts Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on the northbound side of the road. Two people were trapped inside the car following the crash.

David Iarussi, an off-duty firefighter from the Ashland Fire Department, was on his way home from Rhode Island with his wife when he came upon the crash. The car had come to a stop in the breakdown lane on its side.

Video from the scene shows several people attempted to remove the two trapped people from inside the car.

The group attempted to smash the windshield and the sunroof, punching and kicking it. Eventually, several people use large items such as rocks as they attempted to gain access.

While the bystanders were trying to break the glass, the car caught fire and began to smoke.

Eventually, the group was able to get through the glass and pull both people out.

Massachusetts State Police said that firefighters from Foxboro and Wrentham responded to the scene to assist.

Two lanes were closed because of the extensive cleanup efforts.

State police said both people who were trapped in the car were transported to an area hospital to be evaluated. The extent of their injuries was not released.

Police did not say what led up to the crash.

No additional information on the crash is currently available.

Plainville is located about 40 miles south of Boston, not far from the Rhode Island border.