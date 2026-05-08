Former Boston Ballet principal dancer helping next generation break into industry with new company

Former Boston Ballet principal dancer John Lam is working to bring something new to the city's dance landscape.

After retiring from the company in 2024, Lam found a different outlet for his passion. The non-profit Lam Dance Works has an ever-changing roster of performers and choreographers.

"It's not your typical company. We bridge gaps between the conservatory kids into the real world of what dance is," Lam said.

Lam spent two decades with Boston Ballet before working as an associate professor at Boston Conservatory and creating his own company.

He explained, "It has the world-class aspect of already seasoned dancers that I get to pick and choose. And I get to also pick and choose those dancers that I believe are the next generation."

Third-year Boston Conservatory student Demetris Michaelides is thrilled to be part of Lam's new company.

"There's just something about the way he operates as an artist and as a person. He's so driven and passionate about it, which automatically inspires all of us," Michaelides said.

Michaelides performed Lam Dance Works' debut show in November and is now the rehearsal director for the May production.

"There are so many different kinds of dancing in this show. There's, of course, ballet, classical, contemporary ballet. And we also have this contemporary piece that is on the edge of contemporary and commercial," he said.

"It's edgy," said Lam. "It's something different. It is something that I think people won't expect."

Lam is also working closely with Boston Public Schools, helping hundreds of students learn about every aspect of live performance.

"They can realize they can get a BFA in dance. They can realize, 'Oh, maybe I want to be a stage manager,' or maybe they want to be a lighting designer. So it's educating the full spectrum of what dance is, rather than just being a dancer," Lam said.

The spring production, "Forward," features three world premieres and three Boston Premiers.

"Art is so important to all of us. We are all a collective spectacle of what art is. It's just my responsibility to continue the thread and to continue those stories," Lam said.

"What he's trying to do is something so beautiful and everyone's working really hard for this," said Michaelides. "I feel like it's just so worth it to come and watch the show."

Lam Dance Works will perform "Forward" at the Paramount Center in Boston on May 15th and 16th.