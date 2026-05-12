Dover Saddlery, Massachusetts-based equestrian retailer, announces store closures and potential layoffs

Dover Saddlery, an equestrian retailer based in Massachusetts, has announced multiple store closures and will potentially lay off more than 100 workers as it explores a sale.

The Littleton-based company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act filing that it's preparing to let 112 workers go this July.

"Whether the layoffs or closures occur will depend in part on our success in obtaining funding or selling our business," Dover Saddlery wrote in the notice.

Dover Saddlery sells saddles, blankets and other gear for horses, as well as boots and apparel for riders. WBZ-TV reached out to the company for comment but has not heard back.

Brothers Jim and David Powers opened the first Dover Saddlery store in Wellesley in 1975. A Facebook page for the store said it is closing soon, with sales of up to 20% off.

"Thank you for your support and loyalty over the years," a message from the company said. "Serving you and your horse has truly been our privilege, and we're grateful for the trust you've placed in us."

Dover Saddlery has about three dozen stores nationwide. Stores in Connecticut, New York, Maryland, Illinois, Michigan and California are also set to close, according to social media posts.

In 2022, Dover Saddlery was acquired by Promus Equity Partners, a private equity firm, and said it was "positioned for growth according to a robust, strategic plan." The company said last year it would be opening a new flagship store in Ocala, Florida at the World Equestrian Center in 2026.