Step inside Groton Hill Music Center, a state-of-the-art performance venue in rural Massachusetts
One of the region's premier nonprofit music destinations, Groton Hill Music Center, brings together world-class performance, education, and community programming in a stunning, state-of-the-art setting.
Host Rachel Holt visited the campus to experience its remarkable acoustics, meet the creative minds behind it all, and take in a special performance from an acclaimed local artist.
Watch part one in the embedded video.
Watch part 2 here: