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Step inside Groton Hill Music Center, a state-of-the-art performance venue in rural Massachusetts

By
Rachel Holt
Rachel Holt
Rachel Holt is a lifestyle reporter for WBZ-TV.
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Rachel Holt

/ CBS Boston

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One of the region's premier nonprofit music destinations, Groton Hill Music Center, brings together world-class performance, education, and community programming in a stunning, state-of-the-art setting. 

Host Rachel Holt visited the campus to experience its remarkable acoustics, meet the creative minds behind it all, and take in a special performance from an acclaimed local artist.

Watch part one in the embedded video.

Watch part 2 here:

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