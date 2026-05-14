New England Patriots to play Seattle Seahawks in NFL season opener

The New England Patriots won't have to wait long for another crack at the Seattle Seahawks after getting dominated in the Super Bowl. The two teams will meet once again, this time to open the NFL season.

With the schedules released Thursday night, it became official that the Patriots and Seahawks will play the first game of the NFL season on Wednesday, Sept. 9. The showdown had been reported by multiple outlets in recent days, but Thursday's announcement made the news official.

The game will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle as the Seahawks raise their Super Bowl banner on NBC.

The entire Patriots schedule was revealed Thursday night along with the rest of the league.

It won't be an easy task for the Patriots to start the year. Seattle's home crowd is known as one of the most challenging environments in the NFL.

The Patriots had the easiest schedule in the league last season, but after winning the AFC East that won't be the case this year. New England will play a first-place schedule, including the game against the Seahawks.

They will also play division winners in the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and Pittsburgh Steelers this year.

New England shocked the football world last year with a 14-3 regular season record and a run to the Super Bowl. They met the Seahawks, who also went 14-3 in the regular season, in the Super Bowl.

But that's where the Patriots' dream season came to a screeching halt. Seattle dominated from start to finish, bullying the Patriots and winning the title, 29-13.

The Seahawks have lost several key players from their championship team. Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker signed with the Chiefs, while the team's defense also lost Boye Mafe, Coby Bryant, and Riq Woolen to free agency.

New England, meanwhile, attempted to beef up an offensive line that struggled throughout the playoffs in front of quarterback Drake Maye. The Patriots brought in guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and drafted tackle Caleb Lomu in the first round of the NFL Draft.

In addition, the Patriots signed wide receiver Romeo Doubs and continue to be linked as the likely landing spot for Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown in a potential trade.