What we know about alleged Memorial Drive gunman Tyler Brown

The gunman who opened fire on passing cars on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts Monday afternoon is 46-year-old Tyler Brown from Boston, according to I-Team sources. Brown was shot by a State Police trooper and taken into custody, according to I-Team sources.

Brown is no stranger to law enforcement. In 2020, he was charged with attempting to kill Boston Police officers.

At the time, Brown pleaded guilty to eight charges including armed assault with intent to murder and attempted assault and battery by means of discharging a firearm for firing at a Boston Police officer.

A photo of Tyler Brown was included in an officer safety bulletin that went out Monday morning in Boston. At about 12:30 Monday afternoon, Boston Police officers attempted to do a wellbeing check at his home in Dorchester after his parole officer reported to police that he made suicidal statements.

He was also allegedly seen on Facetime video with an assault rifle and said he would use it. The bulletin also mentioned his phone was pinging in Cambridge.

Shortly after the bulletin went out, videos of Brown were recorded by witnesses on Memorial Drive. He is seen walking down the middle street, terrorizing drivers and waving and shooting a long gun. Witnesses said he shot at cars and in the air, before I-Team sources say a state trooper shot him and he was taken into custody.

WBZ is working to learn more about Brown's condition. As for the attempted murder charge, in 2021 Brown was sentenced to 5-6 years in state prison followed by probation. He was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluations and treatment.

In 2021, then Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said she was "disappointed" by the sentence that was imposed and called for 10-12 years, followed by five years of probation.

Memorial Drive is located along the Charles River in Cambridge, minutes from Boston.