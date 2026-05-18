Scorching high temps in the Boston weather forecast this week before storms could bring relief

After a glorious weekend in Boston, we are dialing it up another notch this week with possible record-setting heat expected to hit the city. On Saturday, we had our first 80-degree day, and on Sunday, our first 90-degree reading.

Scorching heat on Tuesday

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

Tuesday is likely to be the hottest day of the stretch with highs in many towns reaching 90-95 degrees. Some of the highest temperatures will be in Boston and in the areas north and west of the city. Several towns in the Merrimack River Valley could reach the mid 90s.

Looking for relief from the heat? Far southeastern Massachusetts will be the spot with southwesterly winds keeping temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Several records will be shattered on Tuesday, including the nine-year-old record in Boston of 90 degrees. Ninety-four degrees in Boston would be the hottest reading in the city since July 29 of last year.

Possible storms to bring relief to heat Wednesday

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

Wednesday will be another scorcher, with highs in the 90s in many areas. We may fall a bit shy of Tuesday's max temperatures depending upon how quickly the clouds and storms arrive.

For that reason, we will shave a few degrees off the forecast highs on Wednesday with the caveat that we could reach the mid-90s again if storms arrive a bit later.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Ninety-two degrees on Wednesday in Boston would be another record setter.

A cold front will push through southern New England on Wednesday afternoon and evening, popping off some scattered downpours and thunderstorms. This does not look like a high-end severe weather event; there may be just a few severe storms containing some gusty winds and small hail.

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

Watch out between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

This will be our first taste of real humid air (Tue-Wed) with dewpoints climbing into the mid to upper 60s. After the front, the humidity drops back off the scale, meaning that Thursday and Friday will be very comfy and dry.

Weather for Memorial Day weekend

What's the weather looking like for the all-important Memorial Day weekend? Unfortunately, the forecast is not simple.

There will be a large storm system off to our southwest with rain expected across much of the Midwest through the mid-Atlantic Saturday and Sunday.

Our weather destiny will be controlled by an area of high pressure east of Maine. If it holds strong, it could keep the rain away from most of New England. Under this scenario, the greatest sunshine would be located across Maine, New Hampshire, and northeastern Massachusetts.

Regardless of this outcome, it does appear as though some rain may arrive by Monday.

We will have much more details on the holiday weekend forecast in the next few days.