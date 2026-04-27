Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" musical returns to Boston for first time in 25 years

Say bonjour to the return of "Beauty and the Beast." The national tour has been in Boston before, but this is the first time in 25 years that Disney is behind the production.

Kyra Belle Johnson stars as Belle, the bookworm who doesn't quite fit into her quiet village.

"I think part of treating her like a real person is finding the humor and finding the faults and breathing and being present on stage every night," Johnson said.

As Mrs. Potts, Kathy Voytko embodies the beloved teapot.

"When I was talking to my daughters about, 'How do you feel about mom being gone for the better part of a year?' They said, 'Well, geez, mom, we're gonna miss you, but it's Mrs. Potts,'" Voytko explained.

The actors told WBZ-TV that Disney's involvement in this tour makes a noticeable impact, with Voytko saying, "There is nothing like a Disney-produced Disney production because the magic in the show, the attention to detail, the loving recreation of the movie that we all know and love, plus some elements of surprise."

Johnson added, "They care about this piece of art so much… And they're really precious with it, but at the same time, they're open with it."

Book writer Linda Woolverton worked with the cast in the rehearsal room to make sure the piece felt modern.

"She literally changed some scenes and lines specifically for us and our versions of these characters to make it seem grounded and real," Johnson explained.

And Johnson gained extra insight into Belle's life by visiting the Alsace region of France, which inspired the original Disney animators.

"Walking in the town and having like a storefront and then the leaning building that was this like blue and the wooden windows and somebody leaning out of it talking to somebody on the street. These are real places, it's not just like a made-up place in your head."

The wonder she felt is echoed in the audience's response.

"This is a gate for a lot of new theater lovers. We get a lot of people who this is their first show," said Johnson.

"It's for everybody," added Voytko. "It's for adults, it's for married couples, it is for a date night, it for a pack of pals who just want to see something nostalgic from their youth and it makes it a thrill for us every single day."

You can see Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" at the Citizens Opera House in Boston through Sunday.