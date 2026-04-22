Possible measles exposure at Logan Airport in Boston, health officials say

There was a possible measles exposure at Logan Airport in Boston last week, Massachusetts health officials say.

The Boston Public Health Commission and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said Wednesday that a traveler with measles passed through Terminal C shortly after midnight on April 14.

The traveler was on JetBlue flight 470, which left Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Boston at 8:54 p.m. on April 13. After landing in Boston, the infected person "left Logan Airport in a privately owned vehicle and traveled out of state," health officials said.

Anyone who was in Terminal C between 12 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on April 14 may have been exposed to measles, the health commissioners said.

"Unvaccinated individuals who have been exposed should contact their healthcare provider immediately," health officials said in a statement. "Unvaccinated exposed individuals also need to avoid public places (e.g. school, work, public transit, stores) and monitor for symptoms for 21 days (through May 5, 2026)."

In February, the state reported that two Massachusetts residents had been diagnosed with measles for the first time since 2024.

The health officials said the recent incident underscores the importance of getting vaccinated. The Department of Public Health says 94% of children in Suffolk County are fully vaccinated against the measles, and those who are vaccinated are at low risk of contracting the disease.

Measles is highly contagious and symptoms include cough, fever, runny nose, watery eyes and a red, blotchy rash that spreads from the face to the rest of the body. It can also cause serious complications like pneumonia and brain swelling in some cases.