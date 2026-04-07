Popular New Hampshire rock climbing area partially closed because falcons may attack climbers

A popular rock climbing spot in New Hampshire is partially closed for the next several months, as peregrine falcons that are nesting there could attack climbers.

The U.S. Forest Service said Tuesday that a pair of falcons have been seen nesting on the Main Cliff of the Rumney Rocks Climbing Area in the White Mountains. Authorities say the falcons need plenty of space.

"They can also be very territorial during this time period and may even attack climbers who get too close to their nest," the Forest Service said. "Therefore, this short-term closure is important to protect both the birds and people."

Parts of the Main Cliff and Main Cliff Right will stay closed until Aug. 1. The Forest Service says it affects the second pitches/extensions from the "Via Ferrata" through "Free Bird" routes.

Rumney Rocks, located on Rattlesnake Mountain in the town of Rumney, is known internationally for its rock climbing and the parking lots are often full on weekends, the Forest Service says.

Partial closures have also happened at Rumney Rocks in recent years because of the falcons. In 2022, the Forest Service said a nesting pair on the Main Cliff successfully raised three young chicks.

Peregrine falcons are a threatened species in New Hampshire, and harassing or killing them is illegal. They breed mostly in the White Mountains and feed on medium-sized birds, small mammals and reptiles. They are known for being the fastest birds on Earth and can dive at speeds of over 240 mph.

New Hampshire Audubon said that there were a record-high 37 territorial pairs of peregrine falcons documented during the 2025 breeding season, up 30% from the prior year.