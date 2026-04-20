New Stoneham play looks to explain how the U.S. Constitution plays a role in daily life

America wouldn't be America without it, but how often do you think about how the U.S. Constitution plays a role in your daily life?

"What the Constitution Means to Me" looks at the impact the document has on four generations of women in the same family. The play, now at the Greater Boston Stage Company in Stoneham, is framed as a bit of a memoir.

Actor Janice Hudson said, "Some people might think it's this sort of academic journey through policy and clauses of the Constitution, but it is absolutely not that."

Hudson stars as the playwright of "What the Constitution Means to Me," Heidi Schrek.

The ever-evolving piece takes a close look at the document and imagines how it could shape the next generation.

"As things pass and change," Hudson explained, "We are updating the script actively to reflect what's happening in real time, which I think is very cool."

Director A. Nora Long added, "Studying history, studying our political documents is a great way to see not only how far we've come, but how far yet we have to go. I think a lot of people are surprised to learn, for example, that women are not in the Constitution at all. And I think, the Constitution in a lot of ways is a real deep dive into American history, who historically has been a person, who gets to be a person and why."

"At a macro level, it trickles down into our daily lives in ways that some of us probably don't even realize. And I think that's what Heidi's trying to do is get us to think about this very old document that is very much still alive and functioning in today's world," Hudson said.

At age 15, Heidi earned her college tuition by winning constitutional debate competitions across the United States. That experience is echoed in the theater.

"We actually do a live debate in front of the audience about whether or not we should keep or abolish the United States Constitution," said Hudson. "The audience gets to be the judge. It's a good time."

"I think we all have a newfound appreciation for a thoughtful exchange of ideas. I hope it allows us to engage our differences while recognizing our common humanity," Long said.

You can see "What the Constitution Means to Me" at the Greater Boston Stage in Stoneham through April 26th.