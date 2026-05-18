Gloucester fundraiser honors crew members who died on sunken fishing vessel Lily Jean

The Gloucester community came together Sunday as residents honored the seven people who died when the fishing vessel Lily Jean sank in January.

Family members of the victims joined supporters at a memorial event that reflected both the grief still felt and the strength of the community.

Lily Jean fundraiser

Julie Samitt, whose daughter Jada died in the tragedy, said the support from Gloucester residents has helped her family endure the loss.

"I think what's most important is that the Gloucester community knows that we are so grateful for the way they've embraced us and that we're so thankful that her body is laid at rest in these waters," Samitt said.

For Dean DeCoste, a relative of victims Paul Beal Sr. and Paul Beal Jr., the pain of the loss remains difficult to process months later. He said speaking publicly at the event was challenging, but ultimately meaningful because of the support shown by the community.

"It's been paralyzing for 3.5 months not knowing how I feel, and I still feel numb," DeCoste said. "I was asked to come speak here and I originally said no, but then I said I have to for the community alone and I'm so happy I did."

Sunken Gloucester fishing vessel Lily Jean

The investigation into the sinking remains ongoing.

Last week, Gov. Maura Healey and state Sen. Bruce Tarr called on the U.S. Navy to assist in determining whether recovery efforts are possible for the vessel and the remaining victims.

"We've asked the Navy to report back on the feasibility of recovering the loved ones," Sen. Tarr said. "Some of the families have expressed a desire for that, others feel strongly that this is the final resting place of their loved ones, and it's important that we honor all of their wishes."

Despite the emotional nature of the gathering, the event also served as a fundraiser for the victims' families. Organizers said tens of thousands of dollars were raised to support those impacted by the tragedy.