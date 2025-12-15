3 new Broadway shows have connections to Boston, including "Chess" and "Queen of Versailles"

Over the past few weeks, three new Broadway shows opened, all with connections to the Boston area. If you're heading to New York City over the holidays, here are some of the shows to check out.

"Queen of Versailles"

"Anytime you get a chance to perform in front of an audience, especially one as smart, discerning, and giving as the Boston audiences at the Colonial, you just learn so, so much, " said Michael Arden, the director of "The Queen of Versailles."

The Tony-winner explained that knowledge helped him shape the show Broadway audiences are experiencing right now.

"We were able to see how the show flowed, when we needed to make cuts, what people were understanding, what they weren't understanding," Arden said.

Kristin Chenoweth, F. Murray Abraham and the majority of the cast from the pre-Broadway run at the Emerson Colonial theater are still part of the Broadway company.

But Arden explained that the show itself has been tweaked.

"We've cut a number, there's a new song in Act 2, we've moved stuff around, we've tightened, we've sharpened more than anything.... It's bigger and better than ever. Visually, I think it's going to be really, really exciting. The changes have been great."



"Chess"

For the first time in nearly 40 years, "Chess" is back on Broadway.

The highly anticipated show with music by Benny and Bjorn of ABBA stars Tony-winner Aaron Tveit, Lea Michelle, and Boston's own Nicholas Christopher.

When he was younger, Christopher worked in regional theater all around the Boston area and studied at both the Boston Conservatory and Juilliard.

"Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"

This past summer, Christiani Pitts first brought Robin to life in "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)" at the American Repertory Theater.

She said, "That Cambridge audience, they made us feel really held and confirmed that we got something special."

Now, the musical featuring just two actors is on Broadway.

Pitts said, "They've expanded the world. But they still maintain the intimacy of the show."

Her message to people who may have seen the show in Cambridge a few months ago?

"Just come back. Come back to see what you helped us build."

"Moulin Rouge"

"Moulin Rouge," which is currently on Broadway, also made its premiere at the Emerson Colonial back in 2019.

The national tour of that show will be back in Boston in July.