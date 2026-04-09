Alpha-gal syndrome from Lone Star tick bites "an emerging public health concern in Massachusetts"

Alpha-gal syndrome, the tick-borne illness that cause people to develop a serious allergy to meat and dairy, is "an emerging public health concern in Massachusetts," the state epidemiologist says.

Dr. Catherine Brown with the Department of Public Health says the Lone Star tick, which is most commonly associated with the disease, has historically been found in the south. But climate change and changes in landscape use have resulted in the species moving north, she said.

"And we now know that there are some established populations on the Islands and then also in Barnstable County," Dr. Brown said. "Unfortunately, the species is also starting to make inroads into the rest of the state as well."

Alpha-gal syndrome

Last summer, a tick researcher said cases of alpha-gal syndrome were "exploding" on Martha's Vineyard, with more than 500 positive tests in 2024. Dr. Brown said it's the tick's saliva that can trigger the allergy.

"Individuals who have their immune system activated after a tick bite can end up having allergic reactions when they have a steak dinner or they have ice cream for dessert," she said.

The Centers for Disease Control says the allergy can be life-threatening, but those who have it can experience different symptoms every time they are exposed to meat or dairy. It's estimated that as many as 450,000 people are affected by the condition.

This year the state has started tracking cases of alpha-gal syndrome as a reportable condition. Dr. Brown said she's heard "increased rumblings" from local boards of health about new cases of the illness.

"We want to have that information so that we can actually help educate ourselves, healthcare providers and the public about this new concern," she said.

Tick prevention

Is tick season starting off worse than usual in Massachusetts? Dr. Brown said it's challenging to track tick population levels.

"Ticks are a problem in Massachusetts every single year. And so if there are a few more this year or a few less the next year, it doesn't matter," she said. "There's still a lot of them."

Dr. Brown encourages pet owners to check with their veterinarians about the best tick prevention for their type of animal. She also says anyone who's been outside in an area where ticks are present should think about doing a tick check, showering, and putting their clothes in the dryer on high heat for 10 or 15 minutes.

"I want people to go and be outside and enjoy what the state has to offer," Dr. Brown said. "Just make sure that you're thinking about tick repellents and tick checks while you do it."