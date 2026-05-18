Sexual assault trial of Alvin Campbell, Massachusetts attorney general's brother, begins today

The sexual assault trial of Alvin Campbell, the brother of Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell, began Monday.

Alvin Campbell is accused of posing as an Uber driver and raping or assaulting nine young women in Boston between 2017 and 2019. He was also charged with assaulting a correctional officer last year.

The case got underway at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston Monday morning with opening statements.

"A common denominator in the attacks is evidence that Campbell masqueraded as a rideshare driver and in one case a bar employee, and targeted women at venues in the downtown Boston area who were too intoxicated to consent to sex or to resist his assaults," prosecutors said in a criminal complaint. "He used his own cellphone to record his crimes against these defenseless victims."

Campbell did previously work for Uber, but investigators say he had left the company before alleged crimes. The district attorney's office said that when his car was seized, it was "festooned with Uber stickers and logos."

Attorney General Campbell released a statement about the trial before it started.

"As my brother's trial begins, I am praying for the survivors and all those affected. It takes extraordinary courage to come forward, and they deserve dignity and respect," the attorney general said. "This is an incredibly difficult situation for everyone involved, and I carry that weight with me, including in my prayers for my brother. The case is now before the court, and I respect the judicial process as it moves forward."