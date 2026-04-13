Cambridge play "Breaking the Code" uncovers personal side of essential WWII scientist Alan Turing

The things Alan Turing imagined decades ago have led to the creation of the computers and phones we use today. While many know him for his scientific achievements, the play "Breaking the Code" at Central Square Theater in Cambridge highlights Turing's personal life.

Actor Eddie Shields, who plays Turing told WBZ-TV, "What really makes this play special is that not only are you seeing the trajectory of his work as a mathematician and a scientist, but weaved within the play, you're seeing his personal relationships and how that impacts that trajectory, for better or for worse."

"Breaking the Code"

Turing may be best known for creating the machine that broke Germany's Enigma code, leading to the Allies' victory over the Nazis during World War II.

While that story was highlighted in the Benedict Cumberbatch film "The Imitation Game," director Scott Edminston feels this play goes a bit deeper into who Turing was as a man.

"It's a kind of psychological portrait of him, an emotional portrait of him, almost as if we're traveling through his memories," Edminston said. "One of the things that's astonishing to me is how prescient he was."

"He had to navigate a world that he was not comfortable in," artistic director Lee Mikeska Gardner said. "He took refuge in his science, whether it was math or biology or dreaming of this mechanical brain or wherever his curiosity took him."

"What's funny about Alan Turing's legacy is that every time we pick up one of our phones, every time we go on the computer, we kind of take it for granted now," Shields said.

Alan Turing's personal life

But Turing's openness in his personal life caused his public downfall.

"When we think about our gay icons, a lot of the times they have to do directly with like queer liberation or this person was marching for these rights. Alan was never really like that," Shields said. "Alan really focused on his work as a mathematician and he was pretty much out as a gay man. And ultimately it cost him everything."

In 1952, Turing was convicted of gross indecency for having a homosexual relationship. The British government then revoked his security clearance and banned him from working in intelligence.

"It's really interesting to think that his accomplishments, however big they were, were all kind of wiped away because of his sexuality or who he wanted to be," Shields explained.

In 2013, Queen Elizabeth granted Turing a posthumous royal pardon and Turing's image is now featured on the Bank of England's £ 50 note.

You can see "Breaking the Code" at Central Square Theater through May 3rd.