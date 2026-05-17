Anna Maria College closing a disappointment for Molly Bish's family: "It's sad. We've done a lot of work there."

The final commencement ceremony at Anna Maria College last week marked a bittersweet moment for the school's last graduating class, as students and community members reflected on memories made at the small Catholic college following the announcement of its planned closure.

The college brings fond memories for the family of Molly Bish, who in their years of work to find answers and justice after the 16-year-old disappeared in 2000 helped establish the Molly Bish Center for the Protection of Children and the Elderly at the school.

"It's sad. We've done a lot of work there," said Heather Bish, Molly's sister and director of the Molly Bish Foundation. "It was planned to be like a training center. We know in my sister's case that law enforcement did not know how to respond to a missing persons case, and there was a lot of mistakes."

Closing of Molly Bish Center at Anna Maria College

Established in 2004, the center helped cross-train thousands of police officers and social workers, organized fingerprinting and child identification kits and served as a community resource in Central Massachusetts before concluding its work last year.

Family members say the closure of the center in June 2025 may have been an early sign of the financial struggles facing the college.

"Ultimately the center costs, a percent, certain amount of money, and you know we knew that they were kind of running out of that money," Heather said.

With the college's full closure announced earlier this spring, questions remain about the future of the campus site and the Garden of Hope behind one of the residence halls.

The garden was created as a place to honor victims of violent crime and missing persons, and the Bish family is hoping it keeps its place in the community.

"The intent was for families to be able to have a place to visit, think, meditate or just reflect on their missing or murdered child," Heather Bish said. "We felt that was really important."

"Somebody still knows something"

Now nearing 26 years after Molly's disappearance, regardless of what happens at the college's soon to be former site, her family said their search for answers continues.

"Somebody still knows something," said Heather.

Bish disappeared from her lifeguard post at Comins Pond in Warren, Massachusetts on June 27, 2000. Her remains were found three years later in Palmer.

"We're asking people what happened after June 2000, did anyone change their behavior did they change what they were doing or their car," Heather said.

In 2021, Francis "Frank" P. Sumner Sr., a convicted sex offender who died in 2016 was named a person of interest in the case. Still, the case remains unsolved.

"We're still trying to piece together information about Frank Sumner and how he ties into this. How he got to Molly and who may have helped him," Heather Bish said. "Certainly it seems very hard that someone could come into a small town of 4,800 people grab a girl from her place of employment, leave her on the side of a mountain, destroy a car and no-one knows."

"I think that piece of information is still out there and I will keep working until we find it," she added.

If you have any information on the abduction and murder of Molly Bish, please contact the Massachusetts State Police Tip Line at 508-452-7575