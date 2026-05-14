Patriots 2026 NFL schedule released, featuring plenty of high-profile games

After a variety of rumors and leaks in recent days, the 2026 schedule for the New England Patriots has officially been released.

The Patriots released their schedule Thursday night, along with the rest of the teams in the NFL. New England's social media team revealed the schedule with a video of Patriots players riding roller coasters at Six Flags. The regular season begins on NFL opening night against the Seattle Seahawks.

Last year, the Patriots had the easiest strength of schedule in the league. That won't be the case this year, as they have a first-place schedule after winning the AFC East and reaching the Super Bowl.

Coming off of that success, the Patriots are featured in several high-profile games. New England will be showcased in the NFL opener on Wednesday, Sept. 9 in a Super Bowl rematch against the Seattle Seahawks. They'll also travel to Germany to take on the Detroit Lions.

The Patriots play a total of five primetime games this season.

2026 New England Patriots Schedule

Here is a complete look at the schedule:

Week 1: Patriots @ Seattle Seahawks, Sept. 9 at 8:20 p.m., Lumen Field (NFL season opener)

Week 2: Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m., Gillette Stadium (Patriots home opener)*

Week 3: Patriots @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m., EverBank Stadium*

Week 4: Patriots @ Buffalo Bills, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m., Highmark Stadium*

Week 5: Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m., Gillette Stadium*

Week 6: Patriots vs. New York Jets, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m., Gillette Stadium*

Week 7: Patriots @ Chicago Bears, Oct. 22 at 8:15 p.m., Soldier Field (Thursday Night Football)

Week 8: Patriots @ Miami Dolphins, Nov. 1 at 4:25 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium*

Week 9: Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers, Nov. 8 at 4:25 p.m., Gillette Stadium

Week 10: Patriots @ Detroit Lions, Nov. 15 at 9:30 a.m., Allianz Arena (Game played in Munich, Germany)

Week 11: BYE WEEK

Week 12: Patriots @ Los Angeles Chargers, Nov. 29 at 8:20 p.m., SoFI Stadium

Week 13: Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills, Dec. 6 at 4:25 p.m., Gillette Stadium*

Week 14: Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 10 at 8:15 p.m., Gillette Stadium (Thursday Night Football)

Week 15: Patriots @ Kansas City Chiefs, Dec. 21 at 8:15 p.m., Arrowhead Stadium (Monday Night Football)

Week 16: Patriots @ New York Jets, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium*

Week 17: Patriots vs. Denver Broncos TBD

Week 18: Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins TBD

*Games broadcast on WBZ-TV -- flagship station of the New England Patriots

Beginning Week 5, all games are subject to flex scheduling.

Patriots 2026 preseason schedule

The Patriots will get tuned up for the regular season with three preseason games.

Week 1: Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Gillette Stadium

Week 2: Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Aug. 22 at 7:00 p.m. Gillette Stadium

Week 3: Patriots @ Cleveland Browns, Aug. 27 at 8:00 p.m. Huntington Bank Field

The Patriots are also reportedly set to hold joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles during training camp ahead of their preseason game. It would be an interesting storyline if the teams do complete their long-rumored trade for wide receiver A.J. Brown.