Boston makes Top 10 list of most expensive summer tourist destinations

Boston ranks right up there with Hawaii as one of the most expensive vacation spots in the country, according to a new report.

Online lender MoneyLion recently published a list of the most expensive summer tourist destinations. Boston is No. 9 on the list, sandwiched between Honolulu and Kailua, Hawaii.

The ranking says a week-long stay in Boston this June would total $6,062 for a family of four. That includes just under $3,000 for meals, $1,300 for a hotel and $1,500 for airfare.

The handful of cities found to be more expensive than Boston include Atlanta, Miami, Key West, New York and Anchorage, Alaska at No. 1. Newport, Rhode Island and Portland, Maine were also in the Top 25.

There were no New England locales on MoneyLion's "most affordable destinations" ranking. Gettysburg, Pennsylvania was named the cheapest summer vacation spot on that list.

Boston is preparing for what's expected to be a very busy tourist season this summer. The city is hosting a 16-day fan festival and watch party on City Hall Plaza for World Cup matches that are taking place at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. Sail Boston 2026 is also expected to draw huge crowds to Boston Harbor, where dozens of tall ships will be on display from July 11 to July 16 as part of the America 250 celebrations.

Massachusetts is trying to make it a bit more affordable for residents and tourists to get around this summer. The Commuter Rail will be free on all Fridays in June, July and August. It will not be cheaper for soccer fans to get to the World Cup however, with special train passes to Foxboro costing $80 and bus tickets going for $95.