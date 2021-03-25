Women's History Month: Female-owned DIY businesses thrive alongside each other under one roof
They all coincidentally left their male-dominated industries to make a name for themselves in the do-it-yourself industry.
Valdes is also the first lead federal prosecutor of Dominican decent in the United States.
Some economists are calling the pandemic a "she-cession" due to its disproportional impact on women in the workforce.
When Andrea Dalzell was 5, she was diagnosed with a neurological disorder that affects the spinal cord. By the time she was 12, she was a paraplegic. Today, Andrea is a registered nurse at a school on the Lower East Side.
Two New York City teens are part of the first class of young women who earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
The tour beings in Battery Park and includes stops at the African Burial Ground, Grand Central and Trinity Church -- significant places to share stories of important female figures.
In celebration of Women's History Month, a theater company in Brooklyn is presenting a monthlong festival with a wide variety of work by, for and about women.
"The Girl With The Rivet Gun" is an animated documentary that recognizes three unsung female heroes of World War II:
The ultimate goal of the visitor center's showcase is to show people passing through that women can accomplish anything they set their minds to.
City Hall's halls just got a little brighter after the council added four portraits to their gallery of prominent New Yorkers.
