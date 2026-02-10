Man shot to death on Bronx subway station platform, NYPD says

A man was shot and killed at a subway station in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon, the NYPD said.

The gun violence erupted just before 3 p.m. on the platform of a southbound B and D line station on 170th Street and the Grand Concourse in the Mount Eden section of the borough. Crime scene tape was seen blocking the entrance as investigators collected evidence.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man, who has not yet been identified, was transported to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. Trains are currently bypassing the stop in both directions while police try to piece together what unfolded.

The shooting happened in broad daylight near an area buzzing with businesses and pedestrians. CBS News New York's Adi Guajardo spoke with commuter Tia Adler, who said the station needs more police presence.

"I'm sorry about that. It's very horrible. It's very scary and, you know, everyone I work with uses this stop, so, gosh, it's terrifying," Adler said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.